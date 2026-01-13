Bruins expected to get Morgan Geekie back vs. Red Wings

Dec 29, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) during the face off against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

The Bruins should get a big boost to their lineup Tuesday night, with Morgan Geekie expected back in action after missing Sunday's win over the Penguins and most of Saturday's head-to-head with the Rangers due to a personal matter.

That personal matter, as it turns out, was Geekie and his wife, Emma, welcoming their second child, Max, to the world.

Geekie's departure from the Boston lineup came during the first intermission of last Saturday's 10-2 win over the Rangers, and with Geekie beginning that night slotted to the right of Fraser Minten and Alex Steeves on Boston's third line. Speaking with reporters after the win, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm noted that Geekie's family situation was "all good" and that he'd be a game-time decision for Sunday's game.

The Bruins soldiered on without Geekie in that 1-0 win over the Penguins the next night, and had Mikey Eyssimont slot into Geekie's spot on the third line.

But with Geekie ready to go, the Bruins are expected to go back to that third line look with Geekie skating to the right of Steeves and Minten on line three.

With Geekie admitting that his wife's pregnancy was weighing on him, it'll be interesting to see if he's able to get back to playing with less on his mind and get back to potting goals like he was earlier in the season.

At the time of his move down to Boston's third line, Geekie was in the midst of a run that's featured just three goals in his last 14 games overall. Geekie, for what it's worth, wasn't stressing out about his recent dry spell, noting that it was bound to happen given how good the last year had been to him on a goal-scoring front.