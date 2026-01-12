LISTEN LIVE

Patriots open up roster spot ahead of Divisional week

The New England Patriots started the week by opening up a couple of roster spots. On Monday, the team announced the release of D’Ernest Johnson from the active roster, and…

Alex Barth
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 28: D'Ernest Johnson #34 of the New England Patriots returns a punt during the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 28: D’Ernest Johnson #34 of the New England Patriots returns a punt during the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Evan Bernstein/Getty Images

The New England Patriots started the week by opening up a couple of roster spots. On Monday, the team announced the release of D'Ernest Johnson from the active roster, and tackle Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad.

Johnson, 29, signed with the Patriots' practice squad in late October as the team dealt with multiple injuries at the running back position. He was later singed to the active roster in mid-December.

Between practice squad elevations and his time on the active roster Johnson appeared in seven games for the Patriots. He mainly played on special teams, including the kickoff returner role. He returned five kickoffs for 128 yards this season. On offense he carried the ball 13 times for 25 yards, mainly as the third string running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.

There are a couple of ways the Patriots could fill Johnson's roster spot. Running back Terrell Jennings, who landed on IR with a concussion which opened the spot for Johnson's signing back in December, is now eligible to return. He could take over as the team's third running back, and also spent time as a kick returner before getting hurt.

Cornerback Alex Austin is also still eligible to return from IR, and has been back at practice for a couple of weeks. Depth at cornerback could be an extra focus for the Patriots this week, with Christian Gonzalez now in concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, Johnson could still be a candidate to return on the practice squad. That could be the reason for the team releasing Gutierrez, who was in his second stint of the year on the Patriots' practice squad.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Mike Vrabel explains crucial late-game decision vs Chargers
NFLMike Vrabel explains crucial late-game decision vs ChargersJake Seymour
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 11: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots breaks up a pass intended for Quentin Johnston #1 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
NFLChristian Gonzalez in concussion protocol following Chargers gameAlex Barth
Patriots beat the Chargers: Kimani Vidal #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers carries the ball defended by Robert Spillane #14 and Christian Barmore #90 of the New England Patriots during the third quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
NFLPatriots beat Chargers and advance: Toucher & Hardy’s takeawaysAdam 12
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect