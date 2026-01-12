Patriots open up roster spot ahead of Divisional week

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 28: D’Ernest Johnson #34 of the New England Patriots returns a punt during the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The New England Patriots started the week by opening up a couple of roster spots. On Monday, the team announced the release of D'Ernest Johnson from the active roster, and tackle Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad.

Johnson, 29, signed with the Patriots' practice squad in late October as the team dealt with multiple injuries at the running back position. He was later singed to the active roster in mid-December.

Between practice squad elevations and his time on the active roster Johnson appeared in seven games for the Patriots. He mainly played on special teams, including the kickoff returner role. He returned five kickoffs for 128 yards this season. On offense he carried the ball 13 times for 25 yards, mainly as the third string running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.

There are a couple of ways the Patriots could fill Johnson's roster spot. Running back Terrell Jennings, who landed on IR with a concussion which opened the spot for Johnson's signing back in December, is now eligible to return. He could take over as the team's third running back, and also spent time as a kick returner before getting hurt.

Cornerback Alex Austin is also still eligible to return from IR, and has been back at practice for a couple of weeks. Depth at cornerback could be an extra focus for the Patriots this week, with Christian Gonzalez now in concussion protocol.