LISTEN LIVE

Patriots divisional round playoff opponent will be decided on Monday night

The New England Patriots’ divisional round playoff opponent will be determined by Monday’s game between the Steelers and Texans.

Alex Barth
Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel watches a play during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel watches a play during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium.

David Butler II-Imagn Images

With their win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, the New England Patriots are moving on in the playoffs. They know when they'll play next, but who they'll play is still to be determined.

Their divisional round game will be back at Gillette Stadium next Sunday, Jan. 18. The timeslots for that day are 3:00 and 6:30.

As for who will be the visitor? The Patriots will host the winner of the lone remaining Wild Card game between the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers. That game is being played on Monday night. Sunday's timeslot will be decided after Monday night's game.

The Patriots already played the Steelers once this year. It was one of their three losses, as they fell 21-14 in Week 3 in Foxboro. They turned the ball over five times in that game.

Pittsburgh ended up finishing the season 10-7. They were the final team to clinch a playoff spot, beating the Baltimore Ravens on a last-second missed field goal on Sunday Night Football in Week 18.

Houston last played the Patriots early last year. That was a 41-21 Texans win in Foxboro last year, in a game that was Drake Maye's first NFL start.

After starting the season 0-3 and 3-5 this year, the Texans turned it on in the second half of the season. They won their last nine games to puch a Wild Card ticket at 12-5, with their last three wins coming by single digit margins.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Milton Williams #97 of the New England Patriots celebrates after a sack of Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots prove they can win on an off night for Drake MayeMatt Dolloff
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 11: Elijah Ponder #91 and Christian Elliss #53 of the New England Patriots tackle Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
NFL5 takeaways from the Patriots’ Wild Card win over the ChargersAlex Barth
New England Patriots linebacker K'lavon Chaisson (44) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. (David Butler II-Imagn Images)
NFLPatriots Ups & Downs: Who stood up in a wild card win over the Chargers?Matt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect