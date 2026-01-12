LISTEN LIVE

Patriots beat Chargers and advance: Toucher & Hardy’s takeaways

It was win or go home. The Pats won.

Adam 12

The Patriots beat the Chargers on Sunday night and, while it wasn't pretty, it was a win worth celebrating. And discussing.

Toucher & Hardy spent the lion's share of the Monday morning show picking apart Sunday night's 16-3 Patriots win at Gillette Stadium. With the primetime slot, the Sports Hub's postgame show went into the wee hours. So you can think of this as the post-postgame show.

In the clip you just saw, Fred, Hardy and Jon Wallach walked through the win play-by-play. The big takeaway? Justin Herbert turned in his usual playoff choke job. Drake Maye, on the other hand, showed poise despite two picks and some other shaky plays.

Patriots Beat Chargers 16-3, Advance

As he always does the day after a game, ESPN's Mike Reiss joined the show at 7:25 a.m. Reiss wrote about Drake Maye's performance in the Wild Card win, and expanded on that during his segment, which you can scroll down and watch via the Sports Hub on YouTube.

Mike and the guys debated whether Justin Herbert struggled because he was hurt, poorly coached, or just confused by the Patriots’ defense. They also agreed Mike Vrabel outcoached the Chargers by taking points instead of forcing risky fourth-down decisions.

Drake MayeJustin HerbertLA ChargersMike VrabelNew England Patriots
Adam 12Writer
