Mike Vrabel explains crucial late-game decision vs Chargers

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

With 9:45 to play in the fourth quarter, Drake Maye dodged a tackler in the pocket before he threaded a 28-yard reception to Hunter Henry on a crossing route across the field. The 6-foot-5 tight end extended his arms to catch the ball, landing just outside of the goal line. He swiftly crossed the goal-line plane, giving the Patriots a 15-3 lead.

Leading by 12 points in a game that featured little offensive firepower, many expected Mike Vrabel to instruct his suddenly explosive offense to stay on the field for a 2-point conversion.

Instead, Andy Borregales trotted onto the field for an extra-point attempt. He split the uprights to give the Patriots a 16-3 lead, a strange outcome considering a successful 2-point conversion would have resulted in a two-touchdown lead. Even if their conversion failed, the difference between a 12- and 13-point is minimal.

It eventually didn’t matter for the Patriots, who beat the Chargers 16-3 Sunday.

“Obviously some thoughts there, then just thinking that maybe we'd get a couple more possessions where the field goal could probably get us to eight (points), but could easily have done that,” Vrabel said. “Proud of the guys, really. The sudden change all night and situational football was really good.”

Maye completed 17 of his 29 passes for 268 yards. His touchdown pass to Henry was his only score of the evening. Maye’s worst stretch was his two fumbles, one of which was lost at the start of the third quarter. He also threw an interception early in the first quarter, giving the Chargers’ possession inside New England’s 10-yard line.

“We’ve got to take care of the football, thought he came through when we needed him,” Vrabel said. “The tipped pass is something that was unfortunate. That turned into an interception, but the throw to Hunter I thought when we needed him was elite.”