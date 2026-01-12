LISTEN LIVE

Christian Gonzalez in concussion protocol following Chargers game

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is in concussion protocol, according to head coach Mike Vrabel.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 11: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots breaks up a pass intended for Quentin Johnston #1 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 11: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots breaks up a pass intended for Quentin Johnston #1 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

As the New England Patriots get ready for their upcoming divisional round matchup, the status of one of their top players is up in the air. According to head coach Mike Vrabel, cornerback Christian Gonzalez is in concussion protocol as of Monday morning.

"I would say that he would be in the protocol. How long that lasts, I don't know," Vrabel shared. "But when you don't return to the game, when they won't let you go back in the game - that would put him in the protocol. So wherever that goes, that goes."

Late in the fourth quarter, Gonzalez broke up a pass intended for Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnson and got up slowly after the play. He did remain in the game for one more snap, but then left for the blue medical tent and later the locker room.

There is a strict five-step checklist players must clear to return from a concussion in the NFL. Return times can vary. For instance, late this season TreVeyon Henderson entered the protocol during a game but cleared in time to play the next week, while Jared Wilson suffered a concussion in the same game and missed two weeks.

Gonzalez's injury came towards the end of what may have been his best game of the season. In 27 coverage snaps he didn't allow a catch on five targets, with two pass breakups.

"Gonzo continues to play at a high level. Those are the expectations that he has for himself and that we have for him," Vrabel said of Gonzalez on Monday. "We appreciate what he's done and his willingness to line up different places. It's not quite as easy as – we've been through this, but different coverages, locations, motions and things like that. So, he's handled that all really well. Hopefully, we'll get him back."

With the Patriots' next playoff game set for Sunday, Gonzalez will have a full week to go through the protocol. If he doesn't clear that could mean a bigger role for Charles Woods playing opposite Carlton Davis. The team also has Alex Austin designated to return from IR, although they haven't activated him yet.

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
