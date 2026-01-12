Christian Gonzalez in concussion protocol following Chargers game

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 11: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots breaks up a pass intended for Quentin Johnston #1 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

As the New England Patriots get ready for their upcoming divisional round matchup, the status of one of their top players is up in the air. According to head coach Mike Vrabel, cornerback Christian Gonzalez is in concussion protocol as of Monday morning.

"I would say that he would be in the protocol. How long that lasts, I don't know," Vrabel shared. "But when you don't return to the game, when they won't let you go back in the game - that would put him in the protocol. So wherever that goes, that goes."

Late in the fourth quarter, Gonzalez broke up a pass intended for Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnson and got up slowly after the play. He did remain in the game for one more snap, but then left for the blue medical tent and later the locker room.

There is a strict five-step checklist players must clear to return from a concussion in the NFL. Return times can vary. For instance, late this season TreVeyon Henderson entered the protocol during a game but cleared in time to play the next week, while Jared Wilson suffered a concussion in the same game and missed two weeks.

Gonzalez's injury came towards the end of what may have been his best game of the season. In 27 coverage snaps he didn't allow a catch on five targets, with two pass breakups.

"Gonzo continues to play at a high level. Those are the expectations that he has for himself and that we have for him," Vrabel said of Gonzalez on Monday. "We appreciate what he's done and his willingness to line up different places. It's not quite as easy as – we've been through this, but different coverages, locations, motions and things like that. So, he's handled that all really well. Hopefully, we'll get him back."