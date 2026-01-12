Bruins superstar David Pastrnak’s record-tying week earns nod from NHL

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 30: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with Elias Lindholm #28 after scoring a goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period at TD Garden on October 30, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Bruins superstar David Pastrnak is once again getting hot at the perfect time.

And the NHL itself has noticed what No. 88 is doing, with Pastrnak named the NHL's Third Star of the Week for the week ending Jan. 11. The nod for Pastrnak comes in a week that included nine points (tied for the league lead) in four games.

Pastrnak's best outing of the week came in the Black and Gold's 10-2 win over the Rangers last Saturday, with six assists in the blowout win. The six-helper outing made Pastrnak just the third player in franchise history to have six assists in a game, joining Bobby Orr and Ken Hodge atop the single-game leaderboard on that front. Pastrnak was also just the fourth player in the last 25 years to have a six-assist night.

Prior to the six-helper outing, Pastrnak also had a two-goal outing against the Kraken, and tallied an assist against the Flames when the Bruins returned to Boston. (Pastrnak's two-goal performance in Seattle also tied him with Cam Neely for the second-most multi-goal games in team history, with 76, in case you were curious.)

Ahead of Pastrnak, the Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl took home No. 1 star honors with a nine-point week, while Detroit's John Gibson was the No. 2 star behind a 3-0-0 record and .955 save percentage for a surging Detroit club.