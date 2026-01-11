Bruins sign Jonathan Aspirot to contract extension

Dec 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Jonathan Aspirot (45) skates after the puck during the second period against the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Bruins defenseman Jonathan Aspirot has had a strong start to his first season in Boston. And on Sunday, the Bruins made sure it was not going to be a one-and-done for the sides, with Aspirot signed to a two-year extension.

Aspirot's extension, which will keep him in Boston through the 2027-28 NHL season barring some sort of trade or move, will come with an $887,500 cap hit.

In action for 25 NHL games this season, Aspirot has posted two goals and an assist, along with 42 hits and 29 blocked shots, for the Bruins. His plus-15 rating, meanwhile, is tops among all Boston skaters, which is all the more impressive when realizing that he did not begin his season on the Black and Gold's NHL roster.

The 26-year-old Aspirot has been a seemingly perfect fit for first-year Bruins coach Marco Sturm's system in the sense that he does not try to get too flashy with the puck, and instead sticks to his core principles of closing quickly and with aggression.

Aspirot has also made himself more valuable to the B's by playing both his natural left side as well as the right side, and has shown an ability to skate opposite Boston's high-end defensemen, be it either Charlie McAvoy on the top pairing or Hampus Lindholm.