Joonas Korpisalo powers Bruins to shutout win over Penguins

RECAP: The Bruins earned their first shutout win of the season Sunday night at TD Garden.

Ty Anderson
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 23: Joonas Korpisalo #70 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the second period of the game against the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden on October 23, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A day after they scored 10 goals, the Bruins needed just one to down the Penguins at TD Garden. And they can thank Joonas Korpisalo for that, as Boston's backup netminder battled and battled his way to a 27-save shutout victory.

Korpisalo had to be especially strong after the first period of this contest, too, with the Bruins outshot by a 17-8 margin over the final 40 minutes of play.

“I’m glad because I think his last game [against Calgary] really helped," Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said of Korpisalo. "I think not just for his confidence, but for our team. There is nothing bad about putting him in net and think about, 'Who are we going to get tonight?' I think he’s just been very good lately, and he showed it again today.” 

Some of Korpisalo's best work came in what was a 10-save second period effort, and was headlined by a pair of stops on Sidney Crosby backhanders (one of the sneaky-good shots in the league) from what you'd consider high-danger areas.

At the other end of the rink, the lone Bruins goal in this one came off the stick of Viktor Arvidsson, and with some favorable bounces on the way by Stuart Skinner.

Center Elias Lindholm, originally considered a game-time decision for the Bruins after missing the third period of Saturday's win, did suit up for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie, who was also considered a game-time decision due to a family matter after leaving Saturday's game during the first intermission, remained unavailable for Boston. The expectation is that Geekie will play in the Black and Gold's next game, though.

With Geekie out, Mikey Eyssimont returned to the B's lineup. Eyssimont, who skated on the Bruins' third line with Fraser Minten and Alex Steeves, finished with 5:48 of action.

With the win, the Bruins are on their first three-game win streak since a four-game win streak in early December, and have now won five of their last six games dating back to their New Year's Eve win in Edmonton.

The Bruins will get back to work Tuesday night when they host the Red Wings.

Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
