Patriots have two players named to AP All-Pro teams for 2025

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots celebrates after a touchdown in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The first major offseason award voting is in. On Saturday morning the 2025 AP All-Pro teams were announced. The New England Patriots are represented by two players - quarterback Drake Maye and punt returner Marcus Jones. Both were named All-Pro Second Team.

Maye, 23, is an All-Pro for the first time in just his second NFL season. He’s the first Patriots quarterback to make an All-Pro team since Tom Brady, who last did so in New England in 2017. Maye is the Patriots' first offensive player at any position to be named an All-Pro since Joe Thuney (who was also a First Team All-Pro this year) in 2019.

Despite an outstanding sophomore season, Maye finished second in the voting to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. According to the release from the AP Stafford received 31 first-place votes to Maye's 18. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen received one first-place vote.

In 2025 Maye ranked top five in most major passing categories in the NFL. His 113.5 passer rating not only led the league, but is the 13th-highest in NFL history.

Maye’s 72% completion percentage and 8.9 yards per pass attempt also paced all NFL passers. He also finished ranked third in touchdowns with 31, and fourth in yards with 4,394. On the ground, Maye added 450 yards and four more touchdowns.

With Maye under center, the Patriots went from 4-13 to 14-3 this season. They also won their first division title since 2019.

This vote could be indicative of the highly talked about MVP race as well, given it’s the same AP voters voting for that and the All-Pro teams. Since the AP MVP award began in 1957 there have only been two instances where the First Team All-Pro quarterback wasn’t the MVP. The first occurrence was in 1987 (John Elway won MVP, Joe Montana was named First Team All-Pro), and the other was last year (Josh Allen won MVP, Lamar Jackson was named First Team All-Pro). The MVP winner will be announced the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

For Jones, this is his second time as an All-Pro. He was the First Team All-Pro punt returner as a rookie in 2022. Tennessee Titans rookie Chimere Dike was named First Team this year.

Jones, 27, and Dike finished tied for the NFL lead in yards per return this year at 17.3, but Dike reached that number with two more returns than Jones. Both were part of a five-way tie for the league lead with two punt return touchdowns each. 33 voters went with Dike for first place, 17 with Jones. Dike also beat out Jones for the AFC's returner spot in the Pro Bowl.

In addition to being named the Second Team All-Pro punt returner, Jones received one first-place vote at slot cornerback. Those spots ended up going to Cooper DeJean of the Philadelphia Eagles and Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers.

This is the second year in a row the Patriots have had two All-Pro players. Last year Brenden Schooler (First Team) and Christian Gonzalez (Second Team) represented New England. Gonzalez and Schooler both did receive AP All-Pro votes this year, as did wide receiver Stefon Diggs, tight end Hunter Henry, guard Mike Onwenu, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, and kick returner Antonio Gibson.