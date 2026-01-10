LISTEN LIVE

Patriots adding wide receiver, defensive tackle to roster for Wild Card game

The New England Patriots are elevating wide receiver Jeremiah Webb and defensive tackle Leonard Williams III for their Wild Card game.

Aug 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Jeremiah Webb (29) carries the ball against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium.

On Saturday afternoon, the New England Patriots announced their practice squad elevations for their Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Wide receiver Jeremiah Webb and defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III are getting the call.

This is Webb's first practice squad elevation of the year. He joined the Patriots as a UDFA out of South Alabama this spring, and has spent the entire season on the Patriots' practice squad.

Webb's elevation comes as wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is questionable with a hamstring injury. There was no update on Boutte's status as of Saturday afternoon. The team has until 90 minutes before kickoff to officially rule players out.

However, Webb's addition to the roster could also be to boost the team's kickoff return unit. Webb flashed some upside as a kick returner in the preseason, and the Chargers have been one of the worst teams in the league defending kickoffs this year. The Patriots have spent the better part of the last two months using their practice squad elevations to fill depth due to injuries, but have a bit more flexibility to use one this way as they've gotten healthier heading into the playoffs.

Taylor's addition does line up with the one player the Patriots have ruled out for Sunday, defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga. Taylor was called up three times this season as the Patriots dealt with injuries at defensive tackle, including last week. In total he recorded eight tackles and four QB pressures.

As for the Chargers, they elevated wide receiver Dalevon Campbell and cornerback Isas Waxter from the practice squad. Los Angeles also activated tight end Tucker Fisk from IR. Fisk had been out since Week 13 with an ankle injury.

