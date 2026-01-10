3 Stars: David Pastrnak ties Bruins record in 10-2 win over Rangers

Jan 10, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) slips the puick past New York Rangers center Jonny Brodzinski (22) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm took the words right out of everyone's mouth following Boston's 10-2 demolition of the Rangers at TD Garden.

“We had a really good day [and] they had a really bad day," Sturm said.

He's not wrong. For the Bruins, it was their 10-goal game since 1988. There's not a current Bruin who was alive the last time they had an offensive performance like that. So 'really good day' might even be selling it short, to be honest.

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: Marat Khusnutdinov

Jan 10, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins center Marat Khusnutdinov (92) is congratulated by Nikita Zadorov (91) after scoring his third goal against the Rangers at TD Garden. (Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)

Bruins forward Marat Khusnutdinov has done it all for the Bruins this season. That's really not hyperbole, either. He's been a fourth-line wing, he's been a top-line wing, he's been a first-line center, and he's even been a healthy scratch.

And on Saturday, the speedy Russian played the role of four-goal scorer.

Keep in mind that Khusnutdinov came into this game with just five goals on the season, and had never scored multiple goals in an NHL game to this point.

Khusnutdinov even had some jokes after this one.

2nd Star: Pavel Zacha

Jan 10, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins left wing Viktor Arvidsson (71) congratulates center Pavel Zacha (18) after he scored against the Rangers at TD Garden. (Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)

It only took him 672 NHL games, but Pavel Zacha is officially on the board with the first hat trick of his career. If you ask Zacha himself, he's not surprised by that stat. He has always considered himself more of a pass-first player.

But what you loved about Zacha's performance in this game was that he was an absolute assassin in Boston's demolition of the Rangers. Just consider this: For Zacha, it was three goals... on just three shots. In doing so, Zacha became just the fifth different Bruin to have a hat trick on just three shots since 2005 (the others on that list: David Krejci, Tyler Seguin, Brad Marchand, and Morgan Geekie).

1st Star: David Pastrnak

Jan 3, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Bruins forward David Pastrnak (88) looks for a pass against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. (Bob Frid/Imagn Images)

It's kind of insane to think that the Bruins scored 10 goals in a game and that David Pastrnak did not have a single one of them. Borderline unbelievable, actually.

But, naturally, Pastrnak found another way to impact this one for the Bruins, as he instead finished with six assists in the victory. That matched a single-game team record, with Pastrnak tying both Bobby Orr and Ken Hodge with that performance.