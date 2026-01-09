Vrabel announces significant O-line change ahead of Patriots-Chargers

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel began his Friday press availability with injury updates ahead of the Pats' Sunday night wild card game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The biggest development is the return of a significant piece on the offensive line.

The Patriots expect to have rookie Jared Wilson back in the lineup and starting at left guard on Sunday, Vrabel told reporters during his Friday press conference. Wilson has not played or practiced since entering the concussion protocol after a Week 16 win over the Ravens. Wilson has now cleared the protocol, as evidenced by practicing out of his red non-contact uniform on Friday.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Vrabel confirmed that defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga will be out for the game, while wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, linebacker Harold Landry, and offensive lineman Thayer Munford will all be questionable.

A potential new concern for the Patriots is running back TreVeyon Henderson, who did not participate in Friday's practice. Vrabel indicated that Henderson's absence was for personal reasons.

Tonga has been dealing with a foot injury which has caused him to miss the last two games of the regular season. Boutte (hamstring) was a new addition to the Thursday injury report, listed as limited on the latest official announcement.