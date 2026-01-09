Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots: Odds, Spread, and Total
The seventh-seeded Los Angeles Chargers battle the second-seeded New England Patriots on Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST. The Chargers finished the season 11-6, second in the AFC West Division…
The Chargers finished the season 11-6, second in the AFC West Division and the third wild card team. Los Angeles had high expectations under coach Jim Harbaugh, a solid running game, and a strong offense led by quarterback Justin Herbert, but the defense was inconsistent at times and there were some injuries to key players that led to some ugly wins and losses. They lost their last two games of the regular season and the offensive numbers went down a bit. The Chargers have some quality wins against playoff-bound teams, but also some bad losses against some of the higher seeds in the American Football Conference.
The Patriots finished the season 14-3, first in the AFC East Division, and have won three games in a row. The Pats had a massive turnaround from last season's 4-13 record and exceeded all expectations under Coach Mike Vrabel. Quarterback Drake Maye had a breakout season and running back Rhamondre Stevenson led a potent rushing attack. New England is one of the most complete teams in the league, as they rank in the top five on offense and defense. Most of their wins were against average to below average teams, but they still took care of business with blowout victories.
Spread
- Chargers +3.5 (-104)
- Patriots -3.5 (-108)
Money line
- Chargers +178
- Patriots -186
Total
- OVER 46.5 (+100)
- UNDER 46.5 (-113)
Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Chargers vs Patriots Betting Trends
- The LA Chargers is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of the LA Chargers' last five games.
- The LA Chargers is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games.
- New England is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.
- The total has gone OVER in five of New England's last five games.
- New England is 13-1 SU in its last 14 games.
Chargers vs Patriots Injury Reports
Los Angeles Chargers
- Omarion Hampton, RB - Questionable
- Elijah Molden, CB - Questionable
- Del'Shawn Phillips, LB - Questionable
- Austin Deculus, OT - Questionable
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR - Questionable
- Bud Dupree, LB - Questionable
- Tucker Fisk, TE - Injured reserve
- Kendall Williamson, S - Questionable
- Nikko Reed, CB - Injured reserve
- Joe Alt, OT - Injured reserve
- Rick Lovato, LS - reserve-ret
- Najee Harris, RB - Injured reserve
- Eric Rogers, CB - Injured reserve
- Junior Colson, LB - Injured reserve
- Jordan Oladokun, CB - Injured reserve
- Rashawn Slater, OT - Injured reserve
- Josh Fuga, DT - Injured reserve
New England Patriots
- Kayshon Boutte, WR - Questionable
- Jared Wilson, G - Questionable
- Harold Landry III, LB - Questionable
- Khyiris Tonga, DT - Questionable
- Thayer Munford Jr., OT - Questionable
- Vederian Lowe, OT - Questionable
- Garrett Bradbury, C - Questionable
- Alex Austin, CB - Injured reserve
- Mack Hollins, WR - Injured reserve
- Joshua Farmer, DT - Injured reserve
- Terrell Jennings, RB - Injured reserve
- Antonio Gibson, RB - Injured reserve
- Isaiah Iton, DT - Injured reserve
- Deneric Prince, RB - Injured reserve
- Lan Larison, RB - Injured reserve
- Marcellas Dial Jr., CB - Injured reserve
- Jaquelin Roy, DT - Injured reserve
- Yasir Durant, OT - Injured reserve
- Brock Lampe, FB - Injured reserve
Chargers vs Patriots Predictions and Picks
Los Angeles finished the season ranked 18th in passing yards, 12th in rushing yards, 20th in points scored, and ninth in points against. With all the inconsistencies that this team has on both sides of the ball, the game will come down to how Herbert plays. He faces a Patriots pass defense that allowed the most passing yards and touchdown passes in the AFC this season, so he will need to be ready to take advantage of that. Los Angeles did win their last two road games of the season and that was in some tough environments like Dallas and Kansas City.
New England finished the season ranked fourth in passing yards, sixth in rushing yards, second in points scored, and fourth in points allowed. The Patriots are 3-1 against Los Angeles all-time in the playoffs. Maye is an MVP candidate and will face the NFL's fourth-best pass defense in the Chargers. New England might rely on running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Stevenson to counter the Chargers' stout pass defense. It will be a cold weather game and that might give the Patriots a little edge, since Los Angeles is used to playing in warm weather.
Best Bet: Patriots Spread
This game will feature two great young quarterbacks that have quality arms. The key difference is consistency. The Patriots have played well against the good, the bad, and the ugly, while with the Chargers, you really don't know what you will get, but it should still be a somewhat close game either way.