Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots: Odds, Spread, and Total

The seventh-seeded Los Angeles Chargers battle the second-seeded New England Patriots on Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST.



The Chargers finished the season 11-6, second in the AFC West Division and the third wild card team. Los Angeles had high expectations under coach Jim Harbaugh, a solid running game, and a strong offense led by quarterback Justin Herbert, but the defense was inconsistent at times and there were some injuries to key players that led to some ugly wins and losses. They lost their last two games of the regular season and the offensive numbers went down a bit. The Chargers have some quality wins against playoff-bound teams, but also some bad losses against some of the higher seeds in the American Football Conference.



The Patriots finished the season 14-3, first in the AFC East Division, and have won three games in a row. The Pats had a massive turnaround from last season's 4-13 record and exceeded all expectations under Coach Mike Vrabel. Quarterback Drake Maye had a breakout season and running back Rhamondre Stevenson led a potent rushing attack. New England is one of the most complete teams in the league, as they rank in the top five on offense and defense. Most of their wins were against average to below average teams, but they still took care of business with blowout victories.

Spread

Chargers +3.5 (-104)

Patriots -3.5 (-108)

Money line

Chargers +178

Patriots -186

Total

OVER 46.5 (+100)

UNDER 46.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Chargers vs Patriots Betting Trends

The LA Chargers is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the LA Chargers' last five games.

The LA Chargers is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games.

New England is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in five of New England's last five games.

New England is 13-1 SU in its last 14 games.

Chargers vs Patriots Injury Reports

Los Angeles Chargers

Omarion Hampton, RB - Questionable

Elijah Molden, CB - Questionable

Del'Shawn Phillips, LB - Questionable

Austin Deculus, OT - Questionable

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR - Questionable

Bud Dupree, LB - Questionable

Tucker Fisk, TE - Injured reserve

Kendall Williamson, S - Questionable

Nikko Reed, CB - Injured reserve

Joe Alt, OT - Injured reserve

Rick Lovato, LS - reserve-ret

Najee Harris, RB - Injured reserve

Eric Rogers, CB - Injured reserve

Junior Colson, LB - Injured reserve

Jordan Oladokun, CB - Injured reserve

Rashawn Slater, OT - Injured reserve

Josh Fuga, DT - Injured reserve

New England Patriots

Kayshon Boutte, WR - Questionable

Jared Wilson, G - Questionable

Harold Landry III, LB - Questionable

Khyiris Tonga, DT - Questionable

Thayer Munford Jr., OT - Questionable

Vederian Lowe, OT - Questionable

Garrett Bradbury, C - Questionable

Alex Austin, CB - Injured reserve

Mack Hollins, WR - Injured reserve

Joshua Farmer, DT - Injured reserve

Terrell Jennings, RB - Injured reserve

Antonio Gibson, RB - Injured reserve

Isaiah Iton, DT - Injured reserve

Deneric Prince, RB - Injured reserve

Lan Larison, RB - Injured reserve

Marcellas Dial Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Jaquelin Roy, DT - Injured reserve

Yasir Durant, OT - Injured reserve

Brock Lampe, FB - Injured reserve

Chargers vs Patriots Predictions and Picks

Los Angeles finished the season ranked 18th in passing yards, 12th in rushing yards, 20th in points scored, and ninth in points against. With all the inconsistencies that this team has on both sides of the ball, the game will come down to how Herbert plays. He faces a Patriots pass defense that allowed the most passing yards and touchdown passes in the AFC this season, so he will need to be ready to take advantage of that. Los Angeles did win their last two road games of the season and that was in some tough environments like Dallas and Kansas City.



New England finished the season ranked fourth in passing yards, sixth in rushing yards, second in points scored, and fourth in points allowed. The Patriots are 3-1 against Los Angeles all-time in the playoffs. Maye is an MVP candidate and will face the NFL's fourth-best pass defense in the Chargers. New England might rely on running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Stevenson to counter the Chargers' stout pass defense. It will be a cold weather game and that might give the Patriots a little edge, since Los Angeles is used to playing in warm weather.

Best Bet: Patriots Spread