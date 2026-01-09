LISTEN LIVE

College Football Playoff Semifinals: Indiana Hoosiers vs Oregon Ducks Odds, Spread, and Total

The Indiana Hoosiers have made a statement, not just for themselves but on behalf of the whole Big Ten. By crushing Alabama 38-3 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, the…

Kurt Boyer
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Fernando Mendoza #15 of the Indiana Hoosiers huddles up with his team during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Indiana Hoosiers have made a statement, not just for themselves but on behalf of the whole Big Ten. By crushing Alabama 38-3 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, the Hoosiers showed once and for all that an SEC powerhouse can be cruelly outgunned by a team from another conference. No. 1 seeded Indiana meets the No. 5 seeded Oregon Ducks in a Peach Bowl semifinal on Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Oregon made a statement of its own in the quarterfinals, even if the Ducks didn't knock out the Texas Tech Red Raiders in exactly the same way Indiana destroyed Alabama. Oregon showed that it's about more than its offense, stifling No. 4 seeded TTU in a 23-0 Ducks win in which the Red Raiders were held to 215 yards. Oregon forced four turnovers and sacked opposing quarterback Behren Morton four times. True freshman Brandon Finney Jr. shined brightly against Texas Tech with two interceptions and a recovered fumble. 

Oregon's defense ranks sixth in the nation, allowing an average of just 15.1 points. Indiana's defensive unit is ranked second with a tiny 10.3 points-allowed average, a mark of the Hoosiers' own balance.

Spread

  • Hoosiers -3.5 (+100)
  • Ducks +3.5 (-108)

Money line

  • Hoosiers -170
  • Ducks +163

Total

  • Over 48.5 (-108)
  • Under 48.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Indiana is 5-2 against the spread over its last seven games.
  • Oregon is 4-1 against the spread over the last five games.
  • Oregon is 3-2 in the College Football Playoff since 2014. 

Indiana Hoosiers vs Oregon Ducks Injury Reports

Indiana Hoosiers

  • Running back Lee Beebe Jr. is out with a knee injury.
  • Safety Bryson Bonds is out with a knee injury.
  • Defensive end Kellan Wyatt is out with a knee injury.
  • Defensive end Stephen Daley is out with a lower-leg injury.

Oregon Ducks

  • Running back Jordan Davison is out with a broken clavicle. 
  • Running back Da'Juan Riggs is out with an undisclosed injury.

Indiana Hoosiers vs Oregon Ducks Predictions and Picks

Just as the Hoosiers find themselves down two starting defensive ends in Keilan Wyatt and Stephen Daley, the Ducks are decimated at running back. Oregon Live's Aaron J. Fentress reported Tuesday on X that tailback "Jordon Davison has a broken clavicle. He will very likely not play for the rest of the playoffs." RB Jayden Limar is now in the transfer portal, with his status for Friday remaining uncertain. Davison's leading the Ducks with 15 touchdowns this season, but they'll have to rely on Noah Whittington.

Will Oregon's quarterback Dante Moore be asked to pass downfield to Malik Benson, taking advantage of Indiana's reduced quantity of edge rushers? Possibly, but recall that when Alabama attempted to open things up, Indiana bedeviled the Tide with QB pressures and sacks. Defensive back Devan Boykin broke 'Bama with a sack and three tackles-for-loss. When Indiana's defense wasn't blitzing, its offense was busy being a steamroller that rushed for over 200 yards and set up QB Fernando Mendoza for a perfect day.

This semifinal will be won by the team that stays patient and remembers to run the rock. Oregon may plow into a wall of run defense from Indiana, making the Ducks less dynamic than the Hoosiers as the game wears on. Pick the No. 1 seeded Indiana Hoosiers to pull away in the second half for a cover ATS.

Indiana HoosiersOregon Ducks
Kurt BoyerWriter
