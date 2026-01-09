Can McDaniels and Maye find the answers to the test against the Chargers?

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Tom Brady once famously said he "had the answers to the test" when discussing his sustained success. On Thursday, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was asked if Drake Maye also had on-field answers to the test.

McDaniels was quick to deflect credit: "I would say like it's certainly not just me and Drake. It's the staff, it's the entire group of offensive players working together to try to play the type of football that we feel like we can win with."

That type of football has led to a bounce back 14-3 season for the Patriots and an MVP-caliber campaign from Maye.

"I give [the offense] a lot of credit," McDaniels said. "They stuck to the process of just trying to focus on the things that we needed to do in practice from a technique perspective. Some of it's just fundamentals and improving on our fundamentals. It's all of our first opportunity to work together in a system with a way to communicate with each other."

Despite the Patriots hosting their first playoff game since 2019, McDaniels maintains the offense still has room to grow.

"A lot of the things we're doing, you can get better at them if you just commit to trying to stay true to the process. I've had a great deal of fun watching these guys get better and improve and then have success after their hard work. We're certainly gonna need a lot of really good football on Sunday night against this [Chargers] team that's coming in here for sure."