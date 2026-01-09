Both Patriots and Chargers have key offensive players questionable for Sunday

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 28: Kayshon Boutte #9 of the New England Patriots reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the first half in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

On Friday, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers released their final injury reports of the week before their Wild Card matchup on Sunday. Both teams have offensive starters whose status remains up in the air with about 48 hours to go until kickoff.

For the Patriots that list is highlighted by wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring). Boutte was a midweek addition to the injury report on Thursday, and for the second day in a row was a limited participant on Friday.

Boutte is one of four players listed as questionable. He's joined by offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee), linebacker Harold Landry (knee), and cornerback Alex Austin (wrist). Landry is looking to return after missing the last two games of the season. Austin is still working his way back from IR, and the Patriots would need to activate him by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET for him to be eligible to play on Sunday.

Only one Patriots player was ruled out. Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (foot) will miss his third game in a row.

Multiple players who have been out were not given an injury status, indicating they will return. Linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) and guard Jared Wilson (concussion) were both full participants on Friday and weren't given a game status. Head coach Mike Vrabel said on Friday he expects Wilson to return to the starting left guard spot. TreVeyon Henderson also wasn't given a game status after missing practice for a personal reason.

The Chargers have six players who are listed as questionable. That list includes running back Omarion Hampton (ankle), who missed practice the first two days of the week but was limited on Friday. Generally missing Wednesday and Thursday practices is a sign a player will not play in the game, but things can always be different in the playoffs. The 2025 first-round pick told reporters on Friday "the plan is to play" in the game.

Hampton isn't the only player for the Chargers who will try to play after missing most of the week. Linebacker Bud Dupree (hamstring) also returned on Friday and is questionable.