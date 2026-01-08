Red Sox round out busy day with two more contracts

Apr 19, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Sox will not have any of their players go to arbitration this offseason, as the club put a bow on their arbitration-eligible players Thursday, with both Triston Casas and Romy Gonzalez signed to new contracts for the 2026 season.

The deals for Casas and Gonzalez come as cappers to a day that also saw the club beat the buzzer with both Tanner Houck and Johan Oviedo.

For Casas, the 2026 season will come with a $1.61 million salary (per MassLive's Chris Cotillo), and will see the 25-year-old attempt to successfully rebound from what was a major knee injury that ended his 2025 campaign after just 29 games. Casas struggled to get to his game prior to the injury, though, hitting just .182 with a .580 OPS, along with just three home runs and 11 RBIs, in 112 plate appearances.

Without Casas, the Red Sox rotated just about everybody they could in at first base, and addressed their seemingly never-ending issues at the position with a trade for Willson Contreras late last month. But even with the addition of Contreras, the Red Sox made it clear that they still view Casas as an important part of their club.

"What I told him is exactly what I’ll share with all of you: We still have a ton of confidence and belief in Triston," Breslow said when asked about Casas following the addition of Contreras. "What he needs to do is commit to doing everything possible to get back on the field. He’s doing that right now. He feels really good with the progress and there’s going to be an opportunity for him to impact games for us."

Casas, who finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2023, has struggled to regain his form since then. And injuries have been the obvious factor for him there, with Casas in action for just 92 games over the last two seasons.

Sep 20, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Red Sox second baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) runs two first base on a single against the Rays in the eighth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

Gonzalez, meanwhile, will return to the Red Sox on a $1.6 million deal for 2026.

A definite bright spot — and one of the players Alex Cora leaned on heavily at first base after the Casas injury — Gonzalez posted career-highs across the board in 2025. In 96 games for Boston last season, Gonzalez set single-season highs in home runs (nine), RBIs (53), doubles (23), average (.305), and OPS (.826).

And while Gonzalez remained a lefty killer, he also showed some definite improvement against righties, with a .286 average and 16 extra-base hits (including two home runs) in 185 at-bats against righty pitching in 2025.