Red Sox successfully avoid arbitration with Johan Oviedo

Aug 30, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (24) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox and starter Johan Oviedo wisely decided not to begin their relationship with an arbitration hearing. Instead, the signs beat the proverbial buzzer Thursday and came to terms on a one-year, $1.55 million deal (per Ari Alexander).

Acquired from the Pirates in exchange for a package headlined by outfield prospect Jhostynxon Garcia back in December, Oviedo posted a 2-1 record, 3.57 ERA, and 42 strikeouts in 40.1 innings of work over nine starts for Pittsburgh last season.

Oviedo, who missed all of the 2024 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, also held batters to a career-low .182 batting average against over that sample.

Oviedo also had a head-to-head with the Red Sox over that nine-start sample in 2025,

did enough to earn the Pirates a victory in that Aug. 30 showdown with Boston. The 6-foot-6 righty posted six strikeouts and allowed just three hits over five innings of work, and won all three of his battles against Roman Anthony by way of the K.

When discussing Oviedo's addition last month, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow noted Oviedo's unique fastball and his extension, as well as the raw stuff that Oviedo possesses as major reasons for Boston's decision to add him to the fold.

The Cuban-born righty owns a five-pitch arsenal, which is obviously headlined by that fastball, though Oviedo had strong success in 2025 with his curveball. And that curveball, when on, has proven to be a nasty weapon since he broke into the MLB.

The Red Sox are also hoping for what will be a clean-as-can-be landing for Oviedo's first year in Boston, too. On a healthy Red Sox staff (always subject to change), Oviedo most likely projects to be a No. 4 or No. 5 pitcher in the rotation out of the gate, likely lining up behind Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray, and Brayan Bello in the rotation.