Red Sox reportedly make contract offer to Alex Bregman

May 16, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs out of the dugout before the start of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Craig Breslow and the Red Sox are approaching what they hope is the finish line with Alex Bregman, and have officially put a contract offer on the table for the free agent third baseman, according to the latest report from The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.

"The Boston Red Sox have made what they feel is a competitive offer to free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman, a league source confirmed," McCaffrey wrote on Tuesday. "Now they’ll wait to see if Bregman agrees."

McCaffrey went on to add that the offer is in line with the recent report that suggested the Red Sox were 'aggressive' with their offer to the 31-year-old Bregman.

To get 'aggressive' with Bregman almost certainly means coming closer to his preference on term. When Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox last offseason, the deal included opt outs so that Bregman could explore a longer term contract if he delivered and had an impactful year with the Red Sox in 2025. If they're not getting 'aggressive' with the years, Bregman opting out of his original contract was truly a pointless endeavor for all involved, you'd think.

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MARCH 31: Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox bats against the Baltimore Orioles during their Opening Day game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on March 31, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

It's been long-believed that Bregman is seeking a deal of five or six years, which would take him through his Age-36 season at the very least. A contract like that would come with the kind of term that Breslow has yet to commit to any over-30 talent since taking over in Boston, and any sort of sizable discount for going to those lengths seems unlikely given Bregman's reportedly hot market to this point.

That's why the terminology of Breslow's pitch to Bregman's agent (Scott Boras) being a 'competitive offer' paints an interesting picture for the Red Sox. The additional and potentially coded language there makes it sound like the Red Sox aren't going to simply give in to whatever it is they want and call it an offseason.

McCaffrey would go on to note that despite the offer, the sides remain at a stalemate, with Bregman's camp "likely holding out for more."

Or, in other words, the Red Sox remain trapped in The Boras Vortex.

And the problem for Breslow's club is that there's really no way out at this point. The Red Sox could pivot to Bo Bichette (a career .329 hitter at Fenway), but that's a deal that'll cost more than a Bregman deal would. There's also the lingering rumors involving Arizona's Ketel Marte, but Marte may not be the perfect replacement for Bregman when considering the clubhouse issues that Marte had with D-backs teammates a year ago. It could be a potentially catastrophic 180 for a Red Sox team still trying to further foster and build a positive culture for up-and-coming MLB talents like Roman Anthony.

Now, the potential good news for the Red Sox here is that Toronto went out and signed Japanese third baseman Kazuma Okamoto last week, which could hurt their potential run at Bregman. And the Diamondbacks can and will only make a push for Bregman if they're able to trade Marte, according to MLB insider Bob Nightengale.

But the Bregman market goes beyond the D-backs and Blue Jays, two of the latest entries to the mix, with the Cubs now emerging as a potential fit for Bregman.

With the Cubs almost certainly set to let Kyle Tucker walk as a free agent, and with top prospect Owen Caissie traded to Miami for Edward Carbera on Wednesday night, Chicago has a definite need for another impact bat in their lineup. The Cubs have the financial flexibility to add Bregman to their books should they choose to spend, too.

Jul 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) hits a three run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

So the question becomes, where do the Red Sox draw the line with Bregman?

If this offer is as competitive as it's made to sound by both The Athletic and ESPN's recent reports, then the question could easily become just how badly does Bregman actually want to be in Boston? And if that's a question at all, then perhaps it's in the best interest of the Red Sox to give Bichette a call, circle back on Marte, or even call the Cardinals about Brendan Donovan. The Red Sox have already made two trades with Chaim Bloom's Cardinals this season, adding both Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to the mix for 2026, so they would have an inside edge regarding their knowledge of what Bloom wants to add to the Cards' pipeline via trade.

But with the Red Sox officially the only team yet to sign a MLB free agent this offseason, the natives (and maybe the Sox themselves) could be getting a tad restless.