Patriots-Chargers Matchup: Dave Richard & Phil Perry weigh in

As Toucher & Hardy continue to breakdown the Patriots-Chargers matchup leading up to Sunday's game, the experts continue to contribute.

Dave Richard is the Fantasy Football guru at CBS Sports. He's the longest-tenured guest in the history of the show, and we love him. Subscribe to his Fantasy Football Today channel on YouTube, and make sure you're following him on Twitter for his expertise.

We started Dave's segment with a bit of NFL MVP chat. He gives the edge to Matthew Stafford over Drake Maye, primarily due to Stafford’s huge season and veteran resume, even though he admits Maye was excellent. You can get all of that in the clip above.

Patriots-Chargers Matchup

Toucher, Hardy, Wallach and Richard then moved on to break down Patriots vs. Chargers. Dave favors New England, thanks to better health and a banged-up Chargers offensive line. His main takeaway: the Patriots should win and could cover easily.