Kayshon Boutte midweek addition to Patriots injury report

The New England Patriots added Kayshon Boutte to their injury report, and other updates from them and the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.

Alex Barth
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Kayshon Boutte #9 of the New England Patriots warms up during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana."" (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Kayshon Boutte #9 of the New England Patriots warms up during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images

Thursday's New England Patriots report included a notable addition. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) was added to the list as a limited participant. He was not on the injury report on Wednesday.

Boutte missed two weeks back in November due to a hamstring injury. It's not clear if this injury is related. Boutte also missed Week 17 with a concussion, but was cleared and returned for Week 18.

Outside of the three games he's missed Boutte has been one of Drake Maye's most trusted and reliable targets this year, especially on deep balls. He had 33 catches for 551 yards and six touchdowns this season.

The Patriots are already without another outside receiver in Mack Hollins, who was placed on IR last week. If Boutte can't go it could mean a bigger role for rookie Kyle Williams. The next update on Boutte will come with Friday afternoon's practice. Head coach Mike Vrabel will speak to reporters after that practice.

There was good news for the Patriots on Thursday's injury report as well. Tackle Morgan Moses (illness) and linebacker Anfernee Jennings (illness) both returned to practice and were full participants after missing Wednesday. Center Garrett Bradbury (illness) and tackle Vederian Lowe (illness) remained out with that illness. Tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee) and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (foot) were out as well.

In addition to getting Moses and Jennings back, the Patriots upgraded a few players as well. Tight end Hunter Henry (not injury related/rest) and linebackers Robert Spillane (ankle) and Jack Gibbens (elbow) went from limited to full participants.

For the Los Angeles Chargers, they got mixed news as well. Cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle) was upgraded from a limited to full participant, an encouraging sign for his status for Sunday. However running back Omarion Hampton (ankle) missed his second day of practice in a row. That came after offensive coordinator Greg Roman said he expected Hampton to participate on Thursday. If the 2025 first-round pick can't go, that would put more of the running game on Kimani Vidal for the Chargers.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
