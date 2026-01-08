Kayshon Boutte midweek addition to Patriots injury report

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Kayshon Boutte #9 of the New England Patriots warms up during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Thursday's New England Patriots report included a notable addition. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) was added to the list as a limited participant. He was not on the injury report on Wednesday.

Boutte missed two weeks back in November due to a hamstring injury. It's not clear if this injury is related. Boutte also missed Week 17 with a concussion, but was cleared and returned for Week 18.

Outside of the three games he's missed Boutte has been one of Drake Maye's most trusted and reliable targets this year, especially on deep balls. He had 33 catches for 551 yards and six touchdowns this season.

The Patriots are already without another outside receiver in Mack Hollins, who was placed on IR last week. If Boutte can't go it could mean a bigger role for rookie Kyle Williams. The next update on Boutte will come with Friday afternoon's practice. Head coach Mike Vrabel will speak to reporters after that practice.

There was good news for the Patriots on Thursday's injury report as well. Tackle Morgan Moses (illness) and linebacker Anfernee Jennings (illness) both returned to practice and were full participants after missing Wednesday. Center Garrett Bradbury (illness) and tackle Vederian Lowe (illness) remained out with that illness. Tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee) and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (foot) were out as well.

In addition to getting Moses and Jennings back, the Patriots upgraded a few players as well. Tight end Hunter Henry (not injury related/rest) and linebackers Robert Spillane (ankle) and Jack Gibbens (elbow) went from limited to full participants.