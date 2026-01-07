LISTEN LIVE

Take Chargers seriously, warn Alex Barth and Mark Daniels

A midweek caution as we count down to Sunday.

To take the Chargers seriously is to find balance between your excitement and your expectations as a Patriots fan.

We know, it's a lot to ask. It's been few years since your New England Patriots have been in the NFL Playoffs. And it's been a few more since they've hosted a playoff round at Gillette Stadium. So get excited! But not too excited. Sunday won't be a cakewalk for the Pats.

That's the gist of the clip above. The Sports Hub's Alex Barth called in to Toucher & Hardy en route to Wednesday's events at Gillette. The conversation covered a few different topics, as did Barth's latest mailbag. Read that here after you check out the clip.

Take Chargers Seriously...Or Else

Because you don't want to be that fan, right? The fan who thinks the team will run the table, then throws a tantrum when they're out in the first round. Realistically, both of those options are fair game this postseason. That's what you get with a Pats team that has overachieved.

Mark Daniels knows what I'm talking about. He covers the Patriots for MassLive and wrote about some New England player reactions to this year's success. They're surprised and excited--just like we are--for Sunday night's challenge against the Chargers.

