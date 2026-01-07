Robert Spillane gives encouraging update on his status for Sunday

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 21: Robert Spillane #14 of the New England Patriots reacts during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots could be getting one of their defensive captains back for their Wild Card matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Ahead of the team's first practice of the week on Wednesday, linebacker Robert Spillane told reporters he's ready to be back on the field.

"Yes sir," Spillane replied when asked if he's ready to play this week. "It was always a goal to be ready for Week 1 of the playoffs."

“It means everything to be out there,” Spillane added. “Obviously, you want to be a factor in these games. So that’s the major goal this week. Get healthy, be a good teammate, do whatever I can to be out there on Sunday."

Spillane, 30, hasn't played in over a month as he's dealt with a foot/ankle injury. He left the Patriots' win over the New York Giants before the bye in the second half and didn't return. In the first game after the bye he dressed and went through initial warmups, but didn't play against the Buffalo Bills after being limited during the week. After that he missed two-plus weeks of practice, but did return as a limited participant on Friday last week before being ruled out for the regular season finale.

Prior to his injury Spillane was a key cog in the Patriots' defense. Even having missed the final four games of the year he still leads the team with 97 tackles. The Patriots' three worst games against the run this season all came with Spillane out. Christian Elliss and Jack Gibbens have played more in his absence.