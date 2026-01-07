LISTEN LIVE

Patriots dealing with illness as prep for Wild Card matchup with Chargers begins

The New England Patriots were missing multiple offensive linemen at practice on Wednesday due to an illness.

Alex Barth
Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) blocks Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

On Wednesday the New England Patriots held their first practice of Wild Card week, ahead of their Sunday night matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. The team was without six starters at practice, with the majority of those players out with an illness.

That illness is mainly impacting the offensive line. Morgan Moses, Garrett Bradbury, and Vederian Lowe all didn't practice, as well as edge defender Anfernee Jennings.

The only other player to miss practice on Wednesday was defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (foot), according to the injury report. Tonga's status is one to watch in the coming days. His current injury, which he suffered in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens, was initially reported as a 'one-to-two week injury.' This is the third week since the injury.

There was good news for the Patriots at practice on Wednesday too. Linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) practiced, continuing his path to return after missing about a month. Edge defender Harold Landry (knee) was back after missing last game.

Left guard Jared Wilson (concussion protocol) also returned to practice wearing a red non-contact jersey, signaling he's progressed in passing through the league's concussion protocol. Both were limited.

Tight end Hunter Henry (knee) was limited as well, after not being seen during the portion of practice open to the media.

Meanwhile, the Chargers were without multiple players on both sides of the ball. Running back Omarion Hampton (ankle) continues to be out. Wide receiver Keenan Allen and edge defender Khalil Mack also didn't practice, as veteran rest days.

Los Angeles did have some players return. Most notably, tackle Jamaree Salyer (hamstring) and center Bradley Bozeman returned after missing time as the Chargers look to bolster what's been a banged-up offensive line.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
