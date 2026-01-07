Bruins close out road trip with loss to Kraken

Jan 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; The Seattle Kraken celebrate after a goal scored by right wing Jordan Eberle (7) during the first period against the Boston Bruins at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

A downright horrific 97 seconds for the Bruins to close out the middle frame was all it took for the Black and Gold's road trip to end on a sour note Tuesday night in Seattle, as the Bruins fell to the Kraken by a 7-4 final at Climate Pledge Arena.

Deadlocked at 2-2, the late-period trouble for the Bruins began when Mason Lohrei was downright outworked for the puck behind the Boston net en route to a strike by Seattle's Ben Meyers to give the Kraken a 3-2 lead with 1:37 left in the frame. 16 seconds later, Alex Steeves was whistled for a slash in the offensive zone, and with 0.5 seconds left in the frame, a Jared McCann one-time blast beat Swayman to turn what was a tied game less than two minutes ago into a two-goal lead for Seattle.

Bing, bang, boom. Just like that.

On the way to this one slipping out of hand for the Bruins, the Bruins allowed three power-play goals for the second time this season, and for the ninth time since the start of the 2024-25 season (125 games). They had nine such games over the 826 games that came before the start of that 125-game last season.

The finale to this five-game road trip also featured what was undoubtedly Jeremy Swayman's worst showing of the trip, as Swayman allowed six goals on 26 shots for the loss. The frustration within Swayman's night certainly comes from the fact that he actually did make some stellar saves in the second period before things spiraled out of control for both his own game and the Black and Gold's team game.

At the other end of the rink, the Bruins' goals in this one came from David Pastrnak (two, both of which were actually downright pretty tallies), while Lohrei added a garbage-time tally to slice Boston's deficit from four to three.

Viktor Arvidsson also added a power-play tally by the night's end, too, as his net-front jam brought the Bruins within two with 2:22 left in regulation before a Kappo Kakko empty-net goal with 11 seconds left pushed Seattle's edge back to three.

On a lineup front, the Bruins welcomed both Tanner Jeannot and Henri Jokiharju back to the lineup. Jeannot had missed the first four games of this road trip with an injury, while Jokiharju's appearance was his first since Nov. 28 against the Rangers. Jokiharju stepped in for the injured Hampus Lindholm, while Jeannot's return sent Mikey Eyssimont back to the press box as a healthy scratch for the Bruins.

With the loss, the Bruins finished 2-2-1 on their five-game road swing.