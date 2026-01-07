Bruins clarify word on latest Hampus Lindholm injury

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 08: Hampus Lindholm #27 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Capital One Arena on October 8, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Monday, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm seemed to paint a rather grim picture when it came to the latest injury to defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

Sturm did not get into too many specifics, but he did note that it would not be a day-to-day injury for Lindholm, and seemed to suggest that the club would not really know much until they returned back to Boston. But speaking with reporters ahead of Tuesday's loss in Seattle, Sturm did seem to clarify the word on Lindholm.

"It’s not a big concern," Sturm said of the Lindholm injury. "It just needs to get healed the right way. That’s why he didn’t go home [early], that’s why he’s going to get checked, and then we [will] go from there. It’s not going to be the next game, but it’s not going to be week to week [either]. It could be, but I just don’t think so.

"But, again, I’ll let the doctors decide in Boston.”

Sturm also clarified that it's not a nagging injury for Lindholm — his initial comment seemed to suggest that this was something that he had been playing through, though it also could've been a simple case of misunderstanding without a follow up — but rather one he did suffer in last Saturday's overtime win over the Canucks.

With Lindholm placed on injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's game in Seattle, the expectation is that he will miss at least the next two games for Boston. Sunday against Pittsburgh could seemingly be an option if the injury is retroactive to the Vancouver game, and looks like the 'best case scenario' for the Black and Gold right now.

Tuesday's loss against the Kraken was not the first time that the 2025-26 Bruins have had to soldier on without Lindholm this year, but the 7-4 final did continue what's been a noticeable trend of sorts for the Bruins without Lindholm. In nine games without Lindholm this season, the Bruins are now 2-7-0, allowing 4.56 goals against per game, and have allowed at least five goals in four of those seven losses. With Lindholm in the lineup, the B's are 20-12-2, and are allowing 2.97 goals against per game.

The latest sans Lindholm look for the Boston defense slotted Jonathan Aspirot to the left of Charlie McAvoy on Boston's top pairing, reunited Nikita Zadorov and Henri Jokiharju on the second pairing, and put Mason Lohrei and Andrew Peeke together.