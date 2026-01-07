Bill Belichick reacts to first Patriots playoff game since 2021

Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

During an interview with Jim Gray on SiriusXM NFL, Bill Belichick was asked to share his expertise on each game of the NFL’s upcoming playoff slate.

But his analysis on the Patriots?

Nonexistent, at best.

Belichick did not offer any thoughts about his former team, avoiding the word “Patriots” all together. It was the only game that he talked about that he focused solely on one team.

"What's the quarterback situation with Herbert?” Belichick said. “Broken hand and all, that's definitely been a factor. They've had some injuries on the offensive line.

"If the Chargers have to play from behind, and pass block and try to protect and throw the ball 35, 40 times, I think they're going to be in a lot of trouble.”

It was a part of a 34-minute interview on the Let’s Go podcast, a SiriusXM NFL show that is hosted by Gray. The beginning of Belichick’s answer – and the end of Gray’s question – was awkward, including a stutter from Gary and a long pause before Belichick’s answer.

Sunday’s game against the Chargers will mark the first playoff game for the Patriots since 2021, the last time Belichick appeared in the postseason. They lost to the Bills, 47-17, in the Wild Card Round. Kickoff against the Chargers is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Sunday Night Football.