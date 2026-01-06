LISTEN LIVE

Tom Brady rumored to be interested in multiple former Patriots coaches for Las Vegas

Tom Brady has reportedly been interested in two former Patriots assistant coaches to rebuild his Raiders coaching staff.

Jake Seymour

Tom Brady waves at Detroit Lions fans at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Junfu Han

With a search for a new head coach underway, Tom Brady is reportedly playing a major role in the process for the Raiders new leader. General manager John Spytek is also working with Brady, according to a report from Adam Schefter. 

It is an unorthodox position for Brady to be in during the Raiders’ coaching search, considering he is a minority owner of the franchise. He was heavily involved in the hiring of Pete Carroll, who was fired on Monday after a 3-14 mark in his first year in Las Vegas, last offseason, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Rumors have swirled about who Brady will select to replace Carroll, including a report from Pro Football Talk that would include Brian Flores as head coach and Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator.

Flores began as a scouting assistant in 2004 before joining their coaching staff as a special teams assistant in 2008, eventually becoming their defensive coordinator in 2016. He left New England for Miami’s head coaching vacancy in 2019, lasting only three seasons in South Beach before he was fired. He returned to coaching in 2022 as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach before serving as Minnesota

After his stint in Miami, Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and Dolphins, alleging racial discrimination. His lawsuit claims that he was interviewed by the Giants, who had allegedly already hired Daboll as their head coach, to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule, a regulation that requires teams to interview minority candidates for high-profile positions. 

Flores reportedly was informed about the Giants’ alleged plan from a text from former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who worked with Flores and Daboll in New England.

Daboll was fired by the Giants after a 2-8 start, ending his first stint as an NFL head coach. Daboll served in many different coaching roles for the Patriots before earning offensive coordinator positions with the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and Bills.

New England PatriotsTom Brady
Jake SeymourWriter
Related Stories
Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (98) sacks New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) but is penalized for roughing the passer during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots make practice squad swap ahead of Wild Card playoff gameAlex Barth
Aug 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of a Arizona Cardinals helmet during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images Thomas Brown
NFLCardinals request to interview Patriots passing game coordinator for head coach openingAlex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 28: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers talks with Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots after their game at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots Mailbag: Back in the NFL PlayoffsAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect