Tom Brady rumored to be interested in multiple former Patriots coaches for Las Vegas

With a search for a new head coach underway, Tom Brady is reportedly playing a major role in the process for the Raiders new leader. General manager John Spytek is also working with Brady, according to a report from Adam Schefter.

It is an unorthodox position for Brady to be in during the Raiders’ coaching search, considering he is a minority owner of the franchise. He was heavily involved in the hiring of Pete Carroll, who was fired on Monday after a 3-14 mark in his first year in Las Vegas, last offseason, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Rumors have swirled about who Brady will select to replace Carroll, including a report from Pro Football Talk that would include Brian Flores as head coach and Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator.

Flores began as a scouting assistant in 2004 before joining their coaching staff as a special teams assistant in 2008, eventually becoming their defensive coordinator in 2016. He left New England for Miami’s head coaching vacancy in 2019, lasting only three seasons in South Beach before he was fired. He returned to coaching in 2022 as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach before serving as Minnesota

After his stint in Miami, Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and Dolphins, alleging racial discrimination. His lawsuit claims that he was interviewed by the Giants, who had allegedly already hired Daboll as their head coach, to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule, a regulation that requires teams to interview minority candidates for high-profile positions.

Flores reportedly was informed about the Giants’ alleged plan from a text from former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who worked with Flores and Daboll in New England.