Red Sox add more pitching depth to the organization

The Red Sox are bringing in a veteran minor leaguer who recently pitched for the Phillies and Tigers’ Triple-A affiliates.

Matt Dolloff
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Devin Sweet (39) throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning at Charlotte Sports Park. (Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)
The Boston Red Sox continued to infuse their pitching staff with depth options with a small new move.

As confirmed by the official transaction tracker, the Sox have signed right-handed pitcher Devin Sweet to a minor-league contract. Sweet, 28, does have major-league experience, having pitched for the Athletics and Mariners in 2023. It didn't go well, as he posted a 10.38 ERA in 8 2/3 innings between the two clubs.

Over the past two seasons, Sweet has pitched for the Triple-A affiliates for both the Phillies and Tigers. His most recent activity came with Yaquis de Obregon in the Mexican Pacific Winter League. Over his minor league career between seven different teams, Sweet has a 3.91 ERA in 455 2/3 innings.

Ultimately, Sweet can't be viewed as more than a minor league reliever who could fill in at the major league level in the event of injuries to the current staff in Boston. But he's in his prime at age 28 and there's always the chance he proves himself a viable major-leaguer into his 30s. It's just not something to get excited about at the present moment.

