Red Sox add more pitching depth to the organization

The Boston Red Sox continued to infuse their pitching staff with depth options with a small new move.

As confirmed by the official transaction tracker, the Sox have signed right-handed pitcher Devin Sweet to a minor-league contract. Sweet, 28, does have major-league experience, having pitched for the Athletics and Mariners in 2023. It didn't go well, as he posted a 10.38 ERA in 8 2/3 innings between the two clubs.

Over the past two seasons, Sweet has pitched for the Triple-A affiliates for both the Phillies and Tigers. His most recent activity came with Yaquis de Obregon in the Mexican Pacific Winter League. Over his minor league career between seven different teams, Sweet has a 3.91 ERA in 455 2/3 innings.