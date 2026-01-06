Talking Pats playoff hopes with Christopher Price, Andrew Callahan

Not that we're looking past Wild Card Weekend, but a greater discussion of the Pats playoff hopes is where we found ourselves Tuesday morning.

We're Patriots-heavy all week long on the Toucher & Hardy show, live weekday mornings from 6-10. With the Los Angeles Chargers--who Fred has yet to accidentally call the San Diego Chargers--coming to Gillette on Sunday night, there's plenty to talk about.

We started today's chat with the man in the clip above. Christopher Price is the Patriots beat reporter for the Boston Globe. He favors a ground-and-pound approach against the Bolts. He also thinks a pair of returning Pats players have a chance to make a real difference.

Pats Playoff Hopes

Again, we're not looking ahead here. But with Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald in studio for his weekly hour-long sit-down, the conversation did turn to the AFC bracket. Who should Patriots fans fear most? Does the team have a realistic shot at winning the Conference?