Patriots make practice squad swap ahead of Wild Card playoff game

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (98) sacks New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) but is penalized for roughing the passer during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium.

The New England Patriots are starting Wild Card week by making an adjustment to their practice squad. On Tuesday, the team announced that defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. has been signed to the practice squad, while cornerback Brandon Crossley was released to make room.

Pharms, 29, was just released by the Patriots on Saturday to make room to activate Will Campbell and Milton Williams off IR. He was added to the roster late in the regular season after spending the year on the practice squad. Between his stint on the active roster and practice squad elevations Pharms played in three games for the Patriots this year recording three tackles with one for a loss.

This is Pharms' fourth season with the Patriots. He initially signed with the team as a UDFA out of Friends University in 2022, and has spent time between the active roster and practice squad since. Overall, he's played in 31 games for the Patriots with five starts.