Patriots Mailbag: Back in the NFL Playoffs

After three years of the season ending in Week 18, the New England Patriots are back in the playoffs. They'll take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night in their first playoff game since 2021, and their first home playoff game since 2019.

With the playoff field not being set until Week 18, the matchup came together quickly. How did the Patriots do with this draw, and what other questions does the team face heading into the playoffs (and beyond)? Let's get into it in this week's Patriots Mailbag...

While Justin Herbert is the most recognizable name on the Chargers, injuries have limited that unit's effectiveness this year. Meanwhile, the defense has been one of the best in football. They ranked fifth in the NFL in yards allowed, ninth in scoring, and were a top-10 unit against the pass as well across most major categories.

Something that really helps the Chargers is their ability to force teams to play behind the sticks. Opponents averaged needing eight yards for a first down on second down against the Chargers this year, tied for the fifth-longest in the NFL. On third downs teams needed an average of 7.3 yards, tied for seventh-longest. That added up to the Chargers being one of the best third down defenses in the NFL, allowing teams to convert just 35.2% of the time, That ranks fifth in the league.

This comes against a Patriots team that prioritizes staying on schedule on offense. That hasn't always been the case - the Pats averaged 6.8 yards to go on third down this year, which is tied for 12th in the NFL. Drake Maye bailed them out more than the average quarterback though, and the Patriots' 6.7 yards per play on third down is tied for second in the NFL, and their 42.9% conversion rate ranks sixth. This is an abstract strength-on-strength matchup, with the Chargers able to keep teams off schedule and the Patriots able to succeed even when being kept off schedule.

There's also one weakness-on-weakness matchup that looms large for this game. The Patriots pass rush has run hot and cold this year, and in particular struggled in December before starting to turn a corner against weaker opponents in the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

However injuries have decimated the Chargers' offensive line, highlighted by the fact that tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are both on IR. With that Herbert faced the highest pressure rate in the NFL this year at 43.3% (Jacoby Brissett was the only other qualifying QB pressured over 40% of the time) and was sacked 54 times. Against playoff teams, Herbert was pressured 48.7% of the time.

Which group will perform above the norm in this game - the Chargers' offensive line or the Patriots' pass rush? The unit that steps up will give their team a big boost in winning this game.

It's a good question, and one the Patriots will have to consider this week (assuming Jared Wilson clears concussion protocol). To me this comes down to chemistry. Do the Patriots feel like Ben Brown has worked enough with the rest of the line - especially left tackle Will Campbell - to handle what they'll see in the playoffs? If they do, there's a strong case to start him.

There's also a trickle-down effect here. If Brown starts, that means Thayer Munford sticks as the team's sixth offensive lineman/tight end eligible player. But if Wilson returns, then Brown probably goes back to that role where he thrived earlier this year. The potential return of Khyiris Tonga as a fullback could mitigate that, but it's really two different roles.

For the most part, Munford has only played meaningful snaps as a tight end eligible player for the Patriots so far. It would be a stretch to go from that to right tackle of the future. He's still a developmental player at this point, similar to Marcus Bryant. It's not impossible for either to end up proving they're next after Morgan Moses, but the Patriots shouldn't stop looking for upgrades either at this point.

I do agree on Vederian Lowe looking like a solid backup, but it's worth noting he is a pending free agent this offseason. Left tackles - even backups - generally command bigger money in free agency. That's not to say that Lowe will reset the market, but he probably won't be signing a minimum contract either. Will the Patriots spend a little more on a backup left tackle, or look internally or to the draft?

Either way, it's tough to see a path for the Patriots' offseason where adding at least one tackle isn't some kind of need. Still, it shouldn't be a first-round, or maybe even top-100 draft need. They should be able to do what they need to do defensively while addressing the tackle position.

Depends how you define significant. I do think the Patriots need to upgrade their rush, but Elijah Ponder most likely isn't the answer at the top of the depth chart. Yet depth at that spot in a need too, especially if K'Lavon Chaisson leaves in free agency and Harold Landry continues to look off. If he continues to develop on his current path a leading rotational role like the one he's had at times in the second half of this season, could make sense. His ability to also play on the inside helps as well.

Brock Lampe is a good player to bring up if we're talking about guys who should make a bigger impact in 2026. Tight ends coach Thomas Brown said during training camp that Lampe was "brought in to be the main, sole fullback," a plan that was derailed by a season-ending foot injury. That role ended up going to Jack Westover.

I've gotten some questions about what the Patriots will do at fullback moving forward, and adding one this offseason. They still may bring one in, but Lampe is still on the team - just on IR - and if he's healthy should be a factor in that role next year.