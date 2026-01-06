Bruins will have at least 7 players at 2026 Olympics

Dec 17, 2024; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and center Elias Lindholm (28) exchanges words during the third period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

The Bruins will be well represented at the 2026 Olympics.

That was already going to be the case, sure — the Bruins had three players included on their respective country's 'Olympic Six' last summer — but the Bruins representation has only grown since then, with four more Bruins added to Olympic rosters.

Here's a look at who'll be skating for their country when the Olympic games get underway out in Milano Cortina next month...

Charlie McAvoy (USA)

Dec 11, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) skates away from Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor (81) during the second period at Canada Life Centre. (Terrence Lee-Imagn Images)

One of the first blue liners named to Team USA's roster, Charlie McAvoy will roam the point for the United States at these Olympic games. And based on last year's 4 Nations Face-Off, it's entirely possible that McAvoy will also wear a letter for Team USA.

Beyond his injury-shortened run for Team USA last season, McAvoy has previously represented the United States at two IIHF World Championships (2017 and 2018) since turning pro in 2017. At the junior level, McAvoy competed in the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2016 and 2017, winning bronze and gold. In the 2017 tournament, which ended with the club winning gold, McAvoy recorded two goals and four assists in seven games and was named to the World Junior Championship All-Star Team.

Jeremy Swayman (USA)

Oct 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/Imagn Images)

The No. 3 goalie on the USA depth chart behind Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck and the Stars' Jake Oettinger during last year's 4 Nations Face-Off, Jeremy Swayman could be in position to actually play some games for Team USA this time around. Swayman begins Tuesday with 16 wins and a .906 save percentage on the season, and with that .906 ranking eighth among goalies (minimum 26 games played this season).

Swayman was also dynamite for Team USA at the World Championships last spring. Leading his country to gold, Swayman finished the tournament with a perfect 7-0-0 record, along with a 1.69 goals against average and .921 save percentage.

David Pastrnak (Czechia)

Oct 30, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) gets set for a face-off during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara/Imagn Images)

Czech Hockey's greatest star since Jaromir Jagr, David Pastrnak will finally get his chance to show what he can do on a best-on-best international tournament. Now, with Boston missing the playoffs this past season, Pastrnak was able to be a full participant for Czechia at the 2025 Worlds, and finished with a tournament-leading 15 points.

Pastrnak was also named to both the Media All-Star Team and also captured the IIHF Directorate Award as the tournament's top forward.

Pavel Zacha (Czechia)

Oct 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha (18) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/Imagn Images)

Another player who was named to their country's roster last summer, Pavel Zacha will join Pastrnak and suit up for Czechia at this year's Olympics.

The 6-foot-3 forward had one goal in four games for Czechia during the 2024 World Championships, but was forced to sit out last year's tournament due to a lingering injury that hobbled him towards the end of the NHL season.

Elias Lindholm (Sweden)

Oct 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm (28) prepares for a face off against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images)

Bruins center Elias Lindholm skated in last year's 4 Nations Face-Off, but in a fourth-line role for the club. And given his faceoff success and his notable two-way game, that could once again be his role for Sweden. But, Lindholm has shown some serious return to form this year as a power-play threat, and was a potent offensive threat for Sweden at the Worlds last spring, with a tournament-leading eight goals in 10 games.

Henri Jokiharju (Finland)

Nov 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins defenseman Henri Jokiharju (20) celebrates a goal by center Morgan Geekie (39) against the New York Rangers at TD Garden. (Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)

A third-pairing staple for the Bruins, Henri Jokiharju will get the call to skate on the right side of Finland's defensive depth chart next month. Jokiharju had a goal in three games for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off a year ago, and tallied six assists through 25 games with the B's this year before sustaining a lower-body injury in late November.

Dans Locmelis (Latvia)

HALIFAX, CANADA - JANUARY 04: Dans Locmelis #11 of Team Latvia skates after celebrating his goal with teammates during the second period against Team Austria in the relegation round of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship at Scotiabank Centre on January 4, 2023. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)