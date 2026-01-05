Penn Quakers vs Princeton Tigers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Penn Quakers will play their first game of the new year when they face the Princeton Tigers at 7 p.m. EST on Monday. The game also marks the beginning of Ivy League play for both teams, with the Quakers entering at 7-6 while the Tigers are only 4-11, against fairly similar schedules. Both teams figure to spend much of the season trailing Columbia and Yale, who currently sit at 11-3 and 11-2, respectively.

While a 7-6 record is not exactly the world-burning start that Penn desired, there are several reasons for optimism. First of all, a winning record is always a good thing. Second of all, the Quakers have lost several close games to excellent teams, indicating that future success in tight contests is around the corner, especially in Ivy League play. The Quakers lost by one to Rutgers and by four to George Mason in consecutive contests, displaying their ability to hang around with teams that have far more talent on paper. Princeton does not fall into that category, giving Penn reason for optimism as league play begins.

Things are not nearly as rosy for Princeton. An even 3-3 start gave way to a monstrous eight-game losing streak that included defeats to Merrimack, Monmouth, and Vermont. The Tigers finally broke that streak by avenging their loss to Vermont in overtime, but the fact that they are without a quality victory this year does not bode well for the rest of the year. Turning things around against the Quakers at home would easily be the biggest victory of the year for Princeton, making this a doubly important contest.

Spread

Penn +3 (-112)

Princeton -3 (-100)

Money line

Penn +133

Princeton -150

Totals

Over 144.5 (-109)

Under 144.5 (-109)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Penn vs Princeton Betting Trends

Penn is 7-5 ATS this year.

Penn is 2-0 ATS when they have three or more days off before the game.

The over is 4-1-1 in the Quakers' games.

The Tigers are 10-4 ATS this year, one of the best marks in the Ivy League.

The Tigers are 3-1 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 3-1 in Princeton's home games.

Penn vs Princeton Injury Reports

Penn Quakers

Ethan Roberts, F - Questionable.

Princeton Tigers

Dalen Davis, G - Questionable.

Penn vs Princeton Prediction and Pick