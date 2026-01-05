LISTEN LIVE

Patriots beat Dolphins, Toucher & Hardy return and react

A reentry Monday with something to talk about.

Adam 12

On Sunday afternoon, the Patriots beat the Dolphins in their regular-season finale. On Monday morning, the show returned from holiday break.

It was a solid two weeks off for Fred Toucher and Adam 12, and more than two weeks for Jon Wallach, Nick Gemelli, and Ryan Beaton. Hardy inexplicably chose to work the day after New Year's Day. Nonetheless, the Toucher & Hardy show is now back at full strength.

It was nice to return to a 38-10 blowout against at division rival, too. Fire up that clip you just scrolled past to watch Hardy recap the game's big moments while Fred and Wallach react. The gist? A shaky start on both sides of the ball, but a strong finish for the Pats.

Patriots Beat Dolphins, Face Chargers Next

The general consensus is that New England drew their best-possible matchup in the Los Angeles Chargers. The NFL clearly sees their Wild Card Weekend matchup as marquee-worthy, slotting the game into prime time on Sunday. So how do we like their chances?

To answer that question, let's turn to our very own Monday morning QB. ESPN's Mike Reiss joins Toucher & Hardy weekly during the season. Watch the clip below for his Pats-Bolts preview and watch our show on YouTube live all week long for more in-depth analysis.

Adam 12Writer
