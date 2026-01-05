Patriots’ 2026 opponents locked in after end of regular season

New England Patriots helmets on the bench during the NFL 2025 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium on November 2, 2025. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots' regular season opponents for the 2026 regular season are officially finalized, now that the 2025 regular season has concluded. Here's a quick rundown of each team the Pats will face, separated by home and road.

Patriots 2026 opponents: home games

Denver Broncos

A possible playoff rematch is on the way. The Broncos are the No. 1 seed in the AFC after finishing the job on Sunday, and so the road to the Super Bowl will go through the Mile High City.

Not the case for the Patriots in the 2026 season. Fortunately for them, they will host the Broncos at Gillette Stadium instead of having to open their season in the thin Denver air. Depending on how the playoffs go for either team, this game could also potentially be considered for the 2026 season opener.

Green Bay Packers

Another dose of good fortune for the Patriots is that the Packers have to come to Foxboro instead of hosting them at Lambeau Field. One consideration schedule-wise is that Packers linebacker Micah Parsons suffered a late-season ACL injury, which could impact his availability if the game is on the earlier side.

The key for Green Bay will still be quarterback Jordan Love, who despite winning his share of games hasn't quite put it all together to prove himself as a legit franchise quarterback. He could make it tough on the Pats if the good version shows up for this game.

Las Vegas Raiders

A rematch of the 2025 season opener, this matchup is a tale of two teams that went in decidedly opposite directions after they played each other. The Patriots quickly turned their season around after a season-opening loss to the Raiders, while their opponent ultimately proved it didn't have the talent to sustain the success they had in Week 1.

Regardless of when this game takes place, this should now absolutely, positively be a "take care of business" kind of day for the Pats.

Minnesota Vikings

After emerging as a top NFC team in 2024, the Vikings went in the tank in 2025 after handing the keys to quarterback J.J. McCarthy. They will be one of the more intriguing teams to watch in 2026, because they still have plenty of talent and a proven coaching staff.

Can McCarthy take a step forward and prove worthy of a starting job in the NFL? Either way, winning in Foxboro will be a challenge for him. But the Vikes defense should also present a legitimate threat to Drake Maye and the offense.

Pittsburgh Steelers

A rematch of Week 3 of this season, and if the Pats, Steelers and Broncos all win in the wild card round, it'll be Pittsburgh at New England in the divisional. The Steelers backed into the AFC North title after Ravens kicker Tyler Loop missed a potential game-winning field goal as time expired on "Sunday Night Football," which officially eliminated the Ravens and lined up this matchup of division winners in 2026.

Patriots 2026 opponents: road games

Chicago Bears

This will be the second head-to-head matchup for Maye and Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, after both players took steps forward and led their teams to playoff berths in their sophomore seasons. Williams certainly remains behind Maye in his progress, as the latter will garner a lot of MVP votes. But Williams for sure has high-end physical talent and is a big play threat on any given snap.

File this game under "The Patriots should win, but it might not be easy."

Detroit Lions

Speaking of the Bears, head coach Ben Johnson is sitting pretty, getting his team to the playoffs while his former team in Detroit missed the cut in his first season gone. Jared Goff took a small step back in multiple passing categories, while their defense went from a top-10 unit to bottom-10.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence may be putting it all together under head coach Liam Coen, who in his first year ever at the helm of an NFL team has the Jaguars looking as dangerous as they have in a long time. Another potential playoff matchup for the Patriots, but either way this looks like it'll be a tough game for them to go win.

Kansas City Chiefs

After a down year, the Chiefs have a top-10 draft pick and all the motivation in the world to reload and get back to prominence. Patrick Mahomes remains one of the league's elite quarterbacks, but their offensive roster has deteriorated around him and the team is learning the hard way that he can't do it all by himself.

Right now, this looks like a game the Patriots should have a legit chance to win. It'll be interesting to see how the Chiefs retool and perhaps bolster their roster in the offseason, as they look to rebound from Mahomes' first season out of the playoffs.

Los Angeles Chargers

We already know this will be a playoff rematch, as the Chargers are headed to Foxboro to take on the Patriots in a Sunday night prime-time wild card showdown. But in 2026, the Chargers will get to welcome the Pats on their own turf, a stark difference from traveling west-to-east to play in the cold.

While the Patriots should beat the Chargers in the wild card, next year's game could shake out as more of a toss-up. But it's a fun matchup of talented quarterbacks and ex-player head coaches.

Seattle Seahawks

The Patriots got the toughest draw possible for the NFC West division winner. They will have to fly across the country and play in noisy Lumen Field, where the Seahawks will field a tough defense against the Pats offense.

Seattle is the NFC's No. 1 seed after locking up the division this past weekend, so there's potential for this to end up being a Super Bowl rematch. Fans in New England and Seattle can only hope.

And of course, the AFC East

The intra-division team to watch in terms of schedule timing is the Dolphins. Though it didn't preclude a Patriots victory in 2025, going on the road to Miami in September is a much different challenge than playing there in the winter. The placement of the Buffalo and New Jersey games will certainly be worth considering when it comes to the weather. But what's ultimately important for the Patriots is that they reclaimed control of the division after a five-year rebuilding period, and the Bills are now chasing them, instead of the other way around.