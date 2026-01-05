Maye, Vrabel go in opposite directions in latest MVP and Coach of the Year odds

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Multiple Patriots are in line to win NFL awards, most notably quarterback Drake Maye for MVP and Mike Vrabel for Coach of the Year.

The race for MVP has dwindled down to Maye and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who pulled ahead of Maye with a league-best -180 odds after Week 18 on the DraftKings Sportsbook. Maye is now in second place with +150 odds, after recently pulling ahead in the race.

Maye has compiled one of the best sophomore seasons for a quarterback in NFL history, dramatically improving his production in every passing stat. He finished 2025 with 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 72.0% completion rate. Stafford’s splits were similar, throwing for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 65.0% completion percentage.

The Patriots finished their regular season as AFC East Division Champions with a 14-3 record. They’ll host the Chargers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The Rams finished second in the NFC West with a 12-5 mark, setting up a road Wild Card game against the Panthers on Saturday.

Vrabel is currently favored to win NFL Coach of the Year with -400 odds on DraftKings, dramatically better than the Seahawks' Mike Macdonald's second-place +450 odds. It’s likely that Vrabel’s candidacy to win Coach of the Year is much stronger than other candidates due to turning the Patriots into true contenders from the depths of the NFL in just one season. The franchise won eight games over the previous two years, a mark that was shattered with a 14-3 record in 2025.