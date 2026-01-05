5 Times The Underdog Pulled Off A Big Super Bowl Upset

Some of the most famous underdog stories in Super Bowl history came from teams that took down massive spreads and left a lasting impact. It's all about overcoming talent differences and putting heart, strategy, and resilience into competing against the big opponent. The narrative is basically "us against the world," which fosters a strong bond and extra motivation in the locker room.

On the fans' side, supporting the underdog offers an emotional journey and hope that their team can win on any given Sunday. Take a look at the five times the underdog pulled off a big upset on the final Sunday of the NFL season.

Super Bowl III: Namath's Guarantee

Background

This title game was played on Jan. 12, 1969, at the Orange Bowl in Miami. The game was between the NFL champion Baltimore Colts and the AFL champion New York Jets. Coach Don Shula led the Colts, who finished the season with a 13-1 record.

Betting Odds

The Baltimore Colts were huge favorites with a point spread of 18.

The Game

Jets quarterback Joe Namath famously guaranteed that his team would win the game, and they did 16-7. He finished the game by going 17 of 28, for 206 yards, and was named the MVP. The New York defense held the Colts scoreless until the fourth quarter.

Legacy

The win showed that the AFL could compete with the NFL teams. This game was part of the reason that the AFL-NFL merger happened in 1970.

Super Bowl XV: First-Ever Wild Card Winner

Background

On Jan. 25, 1981, the Oakland Raiders took on the Philadelphia Eagles at the Louisiana Superdome, now called the Caesars Superdome. Philly finished the regular season with a 12-4 record and made its first Super Bowl appearance. The Raiders were the first-ever wild-card team to make it to the big game.

Betting Odds

The Eagles were slight favorites by only three points.

The Game

Right from kickoff, the Raiders dominated and won 27-10. Quarterback Jim Plunkett, a former Heisman winner, got his career back on track. In the game, he threw two touchdown passes early in the game and finished with three. On the defensive side of things, linebacker Rod Martin picked up three interceptions.

Legacy

The Raiders proved that non-division winners can still take home the Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl XXV: Wide Right

Background

On Jan. 27, 1991, the New York Giants took on the Buffalo Bills in Tampa, Florida. Buffalo had a no-huddle offense, maintained some substantial depth around the team, and was expected to dominate on the field. The Giants had a good defensive coordinator in Bill Belichick and were all about a ball-control offense and tough defense.

Betting Odds

The Bills were solid favorites with a point spread of 6.5 points.

The Game

New York did well with its defensive game plan, holding the Bills to 19 points. They also did well in time of possession, holding the ball for over 40 minutes. The game came down to a 47-yard field goal attempt by Bills kicker Scott Norwood, and the kick sailed wide right. The Giants won 20-19.

Legacy

This game showed that the right defensive strategy can go a long way. It also marked the beginning of the Bills' four straight Super Bowl losses.

Super Bowl XXXVI: The Start of the Pats Dynasty

Background

On Feb. 3, 2002, the New England Patriots reached the Super Bowl with their second-year quarterback, Tom Brady. The Patriots were facing the St. Louis Rams and the "Greatest Show on Turf."

Betting Odds

The Rams were massive favorites, and the point spread was 14.

The Game

Bill Belichick was at it again, with his defensive mindset, and the Patriots forced three Rams turnovers. The Patriots built a 17-3 lead, but St. Louis tied it late in the fourth quarter. With 1:21 left in the game, Brady got the offense down the field, and kicker Adam Vinatieri kicked a 48-yard field goal as time expired. The Patriots won 20-17.

Legacy

The victory started the Patriots' dynasty, which lasted two decades and included six Super Bowl wins in the Brady-Belichick era. It also remains one of the biggest point spread upsets in Super Bowl history.

Super Bowl XLII: Helmet Catch Stops Perfect Season

Background

On Feb. 3, 2008, the New York Giants were set to take on the undefeated New England Patriots. The Pats were trying to join the 1972 Miami Dolphins as the only teams to go undefeated in an NFL season. New England had a historic offense, and the Giants were an NFC wild-card team.

Betting Odds

New England was the heavy favorite, with a point spread of 12.5.

The Game

Surprisingly, the Giants' defensive line put tons of pressure on Brady, limiting any explosive plays from the offense. The game came down to the final minutes. New York was down 14-10, and quarterback Eli Manning escaped a few tackles and was able to get a helmet catch from wide receiver David Tyree. The drive finished with a touchdown, and 35 seconds left was enough time for the Giants to hang on for the win, 17-14.

Legacy

The "Helmet Catch" is one of the best plays in NFL history. It prevented a perfect season and helped out with Manning's legacy.