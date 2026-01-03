Patriots roster gets significant reinforcements ahead of regular season finale

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) walks out of the player’s tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium.

As the New England Patriots get ready for their regular season finale, their roster is getting two significant reinforcements. On Saturday afternoon the Patriots announced that both offensive tackle Will Campbell and defensive tackle Milton Williams have been activated off IR.

Campbell missed the last four games due to a sprained MCL in his right knee. He had returned to practice earlier this week.

Prior to his injury the Patriots' 2025 first-round pick started the first 12 games of the year at left tackle. Vederian Lowe had stepped in protecting Drake Maye's blindside while Campbell was out.

Williams missed the last five games due to a high ankle sprain. Although he returned to practice last week and was eligible, he was not activated for the game against the Jets.

Back in the spring Williams highlighted the Patriots' free agency class after signing a franchise record contract. In 11 games before his injury he helped anchor the Patriots defense with 35 pressures, 3.5 sacks, seven tackles for a loss and 16 run stuffs.

Prior to these activations the Patriots had one open roster spot after releasing two players at the start of the week. To open the other spot the team released defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr., who had been with the team throughout the season on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster last week.