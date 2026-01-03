LISTEN LIVE

Patriots roster gets significant reinforcements ahead of regular season finale

The New England Patriots are activating Will Campbell and Milton Williams from IR ahead of their regular season finale.

Alex Barth
Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) walks out of the player's tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) walks out of the player’s tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

As the New England Patriots get ready for their regular season finale, their roster is getting two significant reinforcements. On Saturday afternoon the Patriots announced that both offensive tackle Will Campbell and defensive tackle Milton Williams have been activated off IR.

Campbell missed the last four games due to a sprained MCL in his right knee. He had returned to practice earlier this week.

Prior to his injury the Patriots' 2025 first-round pick started the first 12 games of the year at left tackle. Vederian Lowe had stepped in protecting Drake Maye's blindside while Campbell was out.

Williams missed the last five games due to a high ankle sprain. Although he returned to practice last week and was eligible, he was not activated for the game against the Jets.

Back in the spring Williams highlighted the Patriots' free agency class after signing a franchise record contract. In 11 games before his injury he helped anchor the Patriots defense with 35 pressures, 3.5 sacks, seven tackles for a loss and 16 run stuffs.

Prior to these activations the Patriots had one open roster spot after releasing two players at the start of the week. To open the other spot the team released defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr., who had been with the team throughout the season on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster last week.

In addition to activating Campbell and Williams, the Patriots announced their two practice squad elevations for Week 18. Offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes - who was one of the players released at the start of the week and then re-signed to the practice squad - and defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III will get the call.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 26: Robert Spillane #14 of the New England Patriots lines up against the Cleveland Browns during the NFL 2025 game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts."" (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots rule 4 players out for regular season finale whileAlex Barth
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
NFLStefon Diggs, Christian Barmore speak for first time since allegations announcedAlex Barth
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 14: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)
NFLBarth’s 5 Things: Patriots wrap up regular season against DolphinsAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect