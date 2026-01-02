USA vs Finland: IIHF World Juniors Odds, Spread, and Total

The United States will face Finland in the World Junior Championship quarterfinals at 6 p.m. EST this Friday, hoping to leave a shaky round-robin performance behind in the process. Team USA comes off a 6-3 loss to Sweden that resulted in a No. 2 seed and a berth against Group B's No. 3 seeded Suomi.

USA's ugly goals-allowed mark of 11 in the last six periods clouds the efforts of bright, young forwards like Will Zellers, who scored three winning goals in a row to begin the event. Head coach Bob Motzko has tried all three netminders on the Stars & Stripes roster, getting only one satisfactory start from Nick Kempf in a 2-1 defeat of Switzerland. Alternative G Caleb Heil has posted an .846 save percentage in two contests.

All four WJC quarterfinals will face off on Friday. Sweden meets Latvia in an afternoon rematch, while Czechia versus Switzerland also precedes the USA-Finland game. Canada and Slovakia's quarterfinal at 3M Arena will cap off the evening. Canada seeded No. 1 in Group B after outlasting Finland 7-4 in a late contest on Wednesday. Finland, with a 2-2 record, dropped into third place behind Canada and Czechia.

Spread

USA -1.5 (+130)

Finland +1.5 (-155)

Money line

USA -205

Finland +165

Total

Over 5.5 (-122)

Under 5.5 (+102)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

USA vs Finland Betting Trends

Finland is 9-5 in the World Junior Championship medal round since 2021.

Team USA is 8-2 in the WJC quarterfinals since 2016.

USA has a team save percentage of just .866.

USA vs Finland Injury Reports

USA

Defenseman Cole Hutson is day-to-day with a neck injury.

Forward Max Plante is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Finland

Defenseman Aron Kiviharju is probable with an undisclosed injury.

USA vs Finland Predictions and Picks

Finland's subpar odds to win reflect an unremarkable effort in the group stage. Suomi scored its expected wins over Denmark and Latvia in Group B, then ebbed once tougher matchups came. Not only were the Finns outpaced a combined 9-5 in losses to Czechia and Canada, but they can boast no forwards ranked among the tournament's top 10 in scoring, in spite of the 8-0 win over Latvia. Liiga defenseman Lasse Boelius co-leads Finland with five points, tied with undrafted 19-year-old sniper Roope Vesterinen.

Blogger Corey Pronman of The Athletic does not have a kind word for Team USA's form versus Sweden. Pronman, in a free article by way of the New York Times, claims that the Americans are in "disarray in this tournament despite their 3-1 record." He also notes that while the top-line centerman James Hagens has continued to shine at times, Hagens' "disappearance" in other periods has harmed the reigning champs.