Stefon Diggs, Christian Barmore speak for first time since allegations announced

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 05: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The final week of the season for the New England Patriots has included the overhanging stories surrounding assault allegations against wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive tackle Christian Barmore. On Friday, both players spoke in the locker room after practice, their first time addressing the media since the allegations became public earlier this week.

Diggs spoke first, and started by apologizing for not being available during his typical media window on Wednesday - the day after his allegations were reported.

“Sorry it's been a couple days, I usually get to talk to you on Wednesday," Diggs began, before taking any questions. "But obviously, it’s a different time, a very emotional time. I’ve been taken aback by some of the things that’s been going on, but I want to be here to say sorry I wasn’t available for those couple of days. It’s a different kind of time. Dealing with everything, it’s definitely an open case, so I can’t even say anything about it."

That was as much as Diggs addressed the allegations on Friday. He did talk about his focus and how he is trying to stay consistent as the team prepares for its regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins, and then the payoffs.

“Regarding football, I’m going to continue to be the guy I’ve been,” Diggs relayed. “Trying to finish the season strong. It’s a good team on the other side of the road. Going in with the right mindset, I’m going to keep the same mindset. I’ve been a leader on this team. I’ve been the same person this whole time. Don’t expect no changes from me.”

"My focus is where it's been at," Diggs later added. "I'm locked in."

Barmore spoke later in the day, and was much more brief. He was asked multiple questions about his allegations, and replied with "I’m focused on Miami, playing football" each time.

Barmore did deviate once, when he was asked about being back on the field now after a blood clot issue kept him off the field most of last year.

“It’s a blessing from God,” he replied. “I thank God for it every day. And my coaches, my medical team, everybody.”