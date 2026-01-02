Patriots rule 4 players out for regular season finale while

LISTEN LIVE

The New England Patriots ruled four players out for their regular season finale on Sunday, including linebacker Robert Spillane.

As the New England Patriots get ready for their regular season finale, they have multiple injury situations that continue to linger. On Friday, the Patriots ruled four players out for their final regular season game of the year this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Guard Jared Wilson (concussion protocol), defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (foot), and linebackers Harold Landry (knee) and Robert Spillane (ankle) won't play in this one. That list is highlighted by Spillane, who hasn't played since the Week 13 game against the New York Giants heading into the bye week. Spillane dressed and was active for the Week 15 game against the Bills but did not play a snap.

Spillane did get on the practice field on Friday, his first time doing so since that Bills game. Head coach Mike Vrabel discussed his return to the practice field Friday afternoon.

"When you go through an injury and you're away from the team, guys that care a lot about the team want to be out there," Vrabel said. "So, just trying to get the return to play, and felt good enough to get out there and do a little bit of work in a limited fashion. So, I think that was positive and excited that he's feeling better."

The Patriots also have two players listed as questionable in fullback Jack Westover (ankle) and cornerback Charles Woods (foot). Westover missed the first two days of practice this week then was limited on Friday. Woods was also limited on Friday, as a new addition to the report.

Then there's the status of the three players set to return from IR - tackle Will Campbell (knee), defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle), and cornerback Alex Austin (wrist). Campbell was a full participant all week, and Williams was a full participant on Friday after being limited to start the week. Austin was limited all week.

"We'll see how they respond from today's work," Vrabel said on Friday when asked if Williams or Campbell would be activated for Sunday's game. "Tried to get them a full week of work in, but I think it looks good. Both of them were able to work the whole week and we'll see where we're at tomorrow."

The deadline for players to be activated for this Sunday is 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. There is currently one open roster spot on the 53-man roster for the Patriots. If any of the players are not activated, they still have the opportunity to be activated for the playoffs.

On the other side of the injury report, Miami ruled safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (calf) out for the game and listed running back De'Von Achane (shoulder) as doubtful after neither player practiced this week. Seven players are questionable including wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ribs) and linebacker Chop Robinson (concussion).

