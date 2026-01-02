Jeremy Swayman officially named to Team USA for Olympics

Jeremy Swayman is headed to Italy.

The Bruins goaltender has officially been named to the roster for Team USA for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, per an official announcement. His selection to the squad is no surprise, considering he represented the U.S. in both the IIHF World Championship and 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025. Swayman went undefeated in a gold medal run for Team USA in the World Championship, with a 1.69 goals against average and .921 save percentage over seven games.

Swayman is also coming off a strong performance for the Bruins, keying a much-needed 6-2 road win over the Edmonton Oilers on New Year's Eve. He stopped 34 of 36 shots (.944) overall, and saved 20 of 21 over the final two periods, giving the Bruins the security blanket they needed to pull away from the high-powered Oilers.

Men's Olympic hockey is scheduled to officially begin on Wednesday, Feb. 11 in Milan, with Team USA's first game set for Feb. 12 against Latvia. The NHL will pause the 2025-26 regular season to accommodate the Olympics from Feb. 6-24.