Jeremy Swayman officially named to Team USA for Olympics

The Bruins goaltender will continue to represent Team USA in international play, which he’s done several times over his career.

Matt Dolloff
Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak (88) and goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) celebrate a win over the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. (Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images)
Jeremy Swayman is headed to Italy.

The Bruins goaltender has officially been named to the roster for Team USA for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, per an official announcement. His selection to the squad is no surprise, considering he represented the U.S. in both the IIHF World Championship and 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025. Swayman went undefeated in a gold medal run for Team USA in the World Championship, with a 1.69 goals against average and .921 save percentage over seven games.

Swayman is also coming off a strong performance for the Bruins, keying a much-needed 6-2 road win over the Edmonton Oilers on New Year's Eve. He stopped 34 of 36 shots (.944) overall, and saved 20 of 21 over the final two periods, giving the Bruins the security blanket they needed to pull away from the high-powered Oilers.

Men's Olympic hockey is scheduled to officially begin on Wednesday, Feb. 11 in Milan, with Team USA's first game set for Feb. 12 against Latvia. The NHL will pause the 2025-26 regular season to accommodate the Olympics from Feb. 6-24.

The Bruins have the Vancouver Canucks up next on Saturday at 10 p.m. EST. Joonas Korpisalo could be line for the start, having not played since Dec. 27. You can get the call of the game on 98.5 The Sports Hub, starting with pregame coverage at 9:30.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
