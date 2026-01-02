LISTEN LIVE

Celtics score double-digit road win over Kings

The Boston Celtics followed up an impressive win in Utah with another double-digit victory over the Sacramento Kings Thursday night, topping them by a convincing 120-106 final. The C’s have…

Matt Dolloff
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) goes up for a basket while defended by Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray. (Dennis Lee-Imagn Images
Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics followed up an impressive win in Utah with another double-digit victory over the Sacramento Kings Thursday night, topping them by a convincing 120-106 final. The C's have now won six out of their last seven games, and five of those wins have been by at least 10 points.

This didn't become a convincing win until the fourth quarter, as the teams entered the final frame tied at 88. Derrick White again took over the game in the fourth quarter after a clutch performance in Tuesday's win over the Jazz, scoring 14 of his 16 points over the final 12 minutes. Jaylen Brown led the way overall with a game-high 29 points. The Kings went cold, going 5-for-18 (27.8%) as a team in the fourth, including 0-for-10 from 3-point range. Head coach Joe Mazzulla credited his team's effort on defense in playing a role in disrupting the Kings offense, especially on fast breaks, which often forced them to settle for low-percentage threes.

"I thought we were just we were just better defensively in the second half," Mazzulla said. "We were physical, we were aggressive, really kept them out of transition in that second half. And I think the correlation from our second half defense to our offensive execution is when we're at our best there."

Brown is first in the NBA with 31.5 points per game since the start of December.

Up Next: The Celtics' western road trip continues on Saturday with a road tilt against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. EST. You can get the call of the game on our sister station, 105.7 WROR, starting with pregame at 10. (Get the full on-air schedule.)

Boston CelticsSacramento Kings
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
