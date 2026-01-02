Celtics score double-digit road win over Kings

The Boston Celtics followed up an impressive win in Utah with another double-digit victory over the Sacramento Kings Thursday night, topping them by a convincing 120-106 final. The C's have now won six out of their last seven games, and five of those wins have been by at least 10 points.

This didn't become a convincing win until the fourth quarter, as the teams entered the final frame tied at 88. Derrick White again took over the game in the fourth quarter after a clutch performance in Tuesday's win over the Jazz, scoring 14 of his 16 points over the final 12 minutes. Jaylen Brown led the way overall with a game-high 29 points. The Kings went cold, going 5-for-18 (27.8%) as a team in the fourth, including 0-for-10 from 3-point range. Head coach Joe Mazzulla credited his team's effort on defense in playing a role in disrupting the Kings offense, especially on fast breaks, which often forced them to settle for low-percentage threes.

"I thought we were just we were just better defensively in the second half," Mazzulla said. "We were physical, we were aggressive, really kept them out of transition in that second half. And I think the correlation from our second half defense to our offensive execution is when we're at our best there."

Brown is first in the NBA with 31.5 points per game since the start of December.