Patriots upgrade status of multiple players on Thursday injury report
While the New England Patriots’ injury report remains long, the team got multiple players back at practice on Thursday.
The New England Patriots still have 15 players listed on their injury report following Thursday's practice. However, multiple players are trending in the right direction.
Both tight end Hunter Henry (knee) and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (not injury related/other) returned to practice and were limited on Thursday after not practice on Wednesday. Barmore had been listed with an illness on Wednesday.
Additionally, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (concussion protocol), tackles Morgan Moses (not injury related/rest) and Thayer Munford (illness), and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (illness) were full participants. Those four players were limited on Wednesday.
That left the Patriots without five players at practice on Thursday. Fullback Jack Westover (ankle), guard Jared Wilson (concussion protocol), defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (foot), and linebackers Robert Spillane (ankle) and Harold Landry (knee) remain out.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins had a couple of players return to practice as well. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ribs) and linebacker Chop Robinson (concussion) both were limited after not practicing on Wednesday.