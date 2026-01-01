Patriots sign final draft pick of 2025 to active roster

The New England Patriots are adding the final member of their 2025 draft class to their active roster. On Thursday, the team announced it has signed cornerback Kobee Minor off of the practice squad to the active roster.

Minor, 23, was 'Mr. Irrelevant' of the 2025 NFL Draft as the last player taken, 257th overall by the Patriots. Minor, who played collegiately at Texas Tech, Indiana, and Memphis, spent the summer with the Patriots and was released during final roster cuts, then quickly re-signed with the practice squad.

While Minor is just being added to the active roster now, he's already played in three games as a practice squad elevation. He was elevated for the Dolphins and Steelers games back in December, then against the Jets last week playing limited roles on both defense and special teams. After last week, he was out of practice squad elevations.

The Patriots did not make a corresponding roster move, as they had two open roster spots entering the day. That's because the team released offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes and cornerback Miles Battle earlier this week. In an additional set of roster moves on Thursday, the Patriots re-signed both of those players to the practice squad.