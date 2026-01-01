LISTEN LIVE

Patriots sign final draft pick of 2025 to active roster

The New England Patriots added Kobee Minor to their active roster on Thursday. Minor was ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Alex Barth
May 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Kobee Minor (19) practices during rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

May 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Kobee Minor (19) practices during rookie camp at Gillette Stadium.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots are adding the final member of their 2025 draft class to their active roster. On Thursday, the team announced it has signed cornerback Kobee Minor off of the practice squad to the active roster.

Minor, 23, was 'Mr. Irrelevant' of the 2025 NFL Draft as the last player taken, 257th overall by the Patriots. Minor, who played collegiately at Texas Tech, Indiana, and Memphis, spent the summer with the Patriots and was released during final roster cuts, then quickly re-signed with the practice squad.

While Minor is just being added to the active roster now, he's already played in three games as a practice squad elevation. He was elevated for the Dolphins and Steelers games back in December, then against the Jets last week playing limited roles on both defense and special teams. After last week, he was out of practice squad elevations.

The Patriots did not make a corresponding roster move, as they had two open roster spots entering the day. That's because the team released offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes and cornerback Miles Battle earlier this week. In an additional set of roster moves on Thursday, the Patriots re-signed both of those players to the practice squad.

This all leaves the Patriots with one remaining open spot on the 53-man roster. That will be something to watch as this week comes to an end with Will Campbell, Milton Williams, and Alex Austin are all eligible to come off of IR this week. Players have to be activated by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to play in this week's game.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
