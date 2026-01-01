LISTEN LIVE

Bruins end losing streak with big win over Oilers

RECAP: The Bruins put an end to their six-game slide Wednesday night in Edmonton.

Ty Anderson
Dec 31, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak (88) with center Fraser Minten (93) and goalie Jeremy Swayman (1) celebrate a win over the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

If and when the Bruins were going to snap out of their six-game slide, it was going to have to be on the backs of their top talents.

And that finally happened for the club Wednesday night in Edmonton, as Bruins superstar David Pastrnak scored two goals and added an assist for the Black and Gold in a 6-2 blowout win over the Oilers. The three-point performance was Pastrnak's best since a four-point outing against the Jets back on Dec. 11.

And it was Pastrnak who set the tone early for the Bruins with a power-play goal banked off the Oilers' Connor Ingram and in at the 7:28 mark of the opening frame.

Up 2-1 through 20 minutes of play, the Bruins pushed their lead out to three in the middle frame behind some more blue line scoring, with tallies from Hampus Lindholm and Jonathan Aspirot. Lindholm's goal was his third of the campaign, while Aspirot's marker was the second of his season (and his NHL career).

With third-period strikes from Elias Lindholm and another from Pastrnak, the Bruins put together what was their most impactful five-on-five scoring night of the season, with all but one of their goals coming at five-on-five play.

11 of Boston's 18 skaters finished with at least one point in the victory.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Swayman rebounded well from what was a hard-luck loss in Calgary on Monday, with stops on 34 of the 36 shots faced.

The Bruins will get back to work Saturday night in Vancouver.

