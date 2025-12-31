USA vs Sweden: IIHF World Juniors Odds, Spread, and Total

This United States junior team is a tale of two records. Team USA's overall mark of 3-0 couldn't be any better. The Americans' goal differential of plus-five is a letdown, especially given the squad's eight combined goals surrendered to relative lightweights Slovakia and Germany. That aside, all will be well if the Yanks defeat Sweden at 6 p.m. EST on Wednesday. and finish 4-0 in the group stage with a top seed.

Sweden is off and running days after a tense 3-2 debut win over Slovakia. Tre Kronor defeated the tough Swiss 4-2 before crushing Germany 8-1 in Monday's midday game in St. Paul. Djurgardens forward Anton Frondell has three goals in two assists in the event, but it's a sign of Sweden's depth and teamwork that the Swedes have outscored their opponents 15-5 without placing a skater atop the WJC's stat leaders.

Ice hockey's oddsmakers were defiant in favor of Team USA when they took four goals away from the Yanks going into what turned into a 6-5 win over Slovakia. Today, they're looking right past Sweden's better start to make Team USA a favorite, if only a slight one, to trip Tre Kronor on New Year's Eve.

Spread

USA -1.5 (+195)

Sweden +1.5 (-238)

Money line

USA -120

Sweden -105

Total

Over 6.5 (-112)

Under 6.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

USA vs Sweden Betting Trends

Team USA has beaten Sweden four straight times at the World Juniors.

The 3-0 Swedes have outscored their opponents 15-5.

Team USA has gone 0-3 against the spread so far.

USA vs Sweden Injury Reports

USA

Defenseman Cole Hutson is day-to-day with a neck injury.

Sweden

None

USA vs Sweden Predictions and Picks

Lucas Aykroyd of the IIHF homepage made the cleverest turn of any World Juniors reporter so far, calling the USA-Slovakia contest "as messy as a painting by American artist Jackson Pollock." USA snipers were a terror for Slovakia's blue line and goaltending in a four-goal second period, and yet it took forward Will Zellers' fourth goal of the WJC, not to mention two by center James Hagens, to put the Slovaks away.

Television voices often plead with a team to play more aggressively and get on the attack. In calling for trailing teams to be more aggressive, they ignore the wider set of factors that led to a matchup's lopsided action. It's like carping that a Volvo would win the Indianapolis 500 if only the driver chose to go faster. But in Team USA's case, the TV announcers are correct. With neither of the USA's alternating goalies doing as well as Sweden's fine netminders like Love Harenstam, there's no choice except to ante up.