NFL issues update on status of Stefon Diggs and Christian Barmore

A representative for the National Football League has weighed in on the concurrent legal matters for Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy addressed the status of both Diggs and Barmore ahead of Sunday's regular season finale, with the 2025 NFL Playoffs coming the following week. Both players are entangled in ongoing legal issues that are in the early stages and aren't close to being fully played out. Because of that, the league will wait for those to be resolved to determine whether Diggs or Barmore would be subject to supplemental discipline under the personal conduct policy.

There is, however, the matter of the commissioner's exempt list, which Roger Goodell can use to place either player at any time on what is essentially paid leave. McCarthy explained that the NFL is waiting for specific legal procedures to take place that have not yet, meaning Diggs and Barmore will not be placed on the exempt list at this time.

“Pursuant to the Personal Conduct Policy (attached), consideration for placement on the Commissioner Exempt List may be considered following formal charges in the form of an indictment by a grand jury, the filing of charges by a prosecutor, or an arraignment in a criminal court," McCarthy told the NFL Network. He previously stated: "There is no change to the status of Diggs or Barmore. Both are eligible to play at this time."

That would fall in line with Wednesday's comments by Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who said he hasn't had a conversation with the league about it and "I haven't heard anything that would keep either player from the game."

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Diggs has his arraignment currently scheduled for Jan. 23, which is two days before the AFC Championship Game is set to be played. The judge in his case agreed to consider pushing the arraignment back to March, according to Boston 25 News.

Barmore, meanwhile, is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 3, which is five days before the Super Bowl, per WCVB.

Diggs has been charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault, stemming from an alleged incident between him and his personal chef on Dec. 2. Barmore is facing one count of assault and battery on a family/household member from an incident that took place on Aug. 8. The Patriots issued statements on both situations. In the case of Barmore, the team acknowledged that they learned about the alleged incident at the time it occurred and communicated with the league about it.